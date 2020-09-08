Due to extremely high fire danger and dry weather conditions, the Snohomish County Fire Marshal announced Tuesday a ban on all outdoor burning.
The restriction immediately bans all outdoor burning, except for barbecues and grills. Previously, recreational fires were allowed if less than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet high contained in a fire pit.
All outdoor burn permits are suspended until this ban is lifted.
"This ban will remain in effect until there is a sustained period of rainfall and the fire risk returns to low," according to a news release from the county.
Also effective immediately, Washington State Parks is banning wood and charcoal fires at its parks statewide and on ocean beaches.
Monday evening, firefighters quelled a 3-acre brush fire east of Stanwood.
The area remains under a red flag warning — meaning the are area is experiencing warm temperatures, very low humidities and strong winds that pose an increased risk of fire danger. Red flag conditions expected through Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Meanwhile, the thick smoke that blew into the area overnight Monday into Tuesday is forecast to gradually dissipate Tuesday and Wednesday.
There are currently several wildfires burning in Washington and throughout much of the Western U.S. More more, see the state Department of Natural Resource's wildfire webpage.
No joke. @SnoCo today banned ALL outdoor burning except for barbecues and grills because the #WAWildfire risk is so high. RED FLAG conditions expected through Thursday evening. pic.twitter.com/097wohI0kZ— Snohomish County DEM (@SnoCo_DEM) September 8, 2020
Wildfire smoke has brought poor air quality to much of western WA. Everyone, especially sensitive groups, should limit time outdoors & avoid strenuous outdoor activities. Current conditions:https://t.co/6KGg1gA86d https://t.co/693h6hdxlY pic.twitter.com/6KhjwvLPdj— Ecology - Northwest Region😷 (@ecyseattle) September 8, 2020
🚨🔥: All DNR-managed lands east of the Cascades are closed to recreation starting Tuesday morning due to the ongoing high fire danger. The closure will last at least through Friday. DNR staff will evaluate the possibility of extending the closure as the week goes on. #WaWILDFIRE pic.twitter.com/pz4o4gZ2Pt— Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) September 8, 2020
