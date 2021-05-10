State and local COVID-19 data are showing virus cases plateauing.
Gov. Jay Inslee on May 4 announced a two-week pause on movement in the Healthy Washington: Roadmap to Recovery reopening plan. Under the pause, every county will remain in its current phase. At the end of two weeks, each county will be re-evaluated.
The decision was made in consultation with the Department of Health, and reflects current data suggesting Washington’s fourth wave has leveled off. Case counts and hospitalizations remain high, but the slowing suggests continued adherence to public health guidance and vaccinations could help the state turn the corner.
“We are at the intersection of progress and failure, and we cannot veer from the path of progress,” Inslee said last week. “Our economy is beginning to show early signs of growth thanks to some of our great legislative victories and we know vaccines are the ticket to further reopening — if we adhere to public health until enough people are vaccinated.”
The fourth wave has been less severe and case counts and mortalities have not been tied in rates of increase as they have in the past.
The changes in data throughout the fourth wave have been attributed to increasing vaccination rates, shortening hospital stays and lessening the severity of the illness.
The state’s early vaccine prioritization has also been tied to improved data and decreasing mortality rates in the state’s most vulnerable populations, according to state health officials.
Vaccines are now available to most Washingtonians. To find an appointment, visit VaccineLocator.doh.wa.gov.
“We are cautiously optimistic about a possible plateau in the most recent data, but we are still in a fourth wave and seeing a number of concerning signs,” Acting State Health Officer Scott Lindquist said. “No matter what, we all need to keep taking precautions like wearing masks and gathering outside. If you haven’t been vaccinated, now is the time to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. We can all help by talking to people we know about vaccination. Every vaccine makes a difference.”
As of last week, vaccination data showed that more than half of Snohomish County’s eligible residents have received at least one shot.
That’s a positive sign that could help Snohomish County stay in Phase 3, Health District officials said in a news release last week.
“While case rates and hospitalization rates continue to exceed the metrics set for Phase 3, this pause will allow time for more residents to get vaccinated with the goal of driving down transmission,” officials said.
Currently, most virus transmission is occurring among younger adults, officials said.
Both Snohomish and Island counties are in Phase 3. The next review for counties will be May 25.
If Snohomish County drops back to Phase 2, businesses would need to reduce their indoor capacity from 50% to 25% by Saturday, according to the current state reopening guidelines. Activities such as high school graduations are capped at 400 people with physical distancing and masking enforced.
Local COVID data
In Snohomish County, the infection rate held steady at 227 cases per 100,000 residents.
To remain in Phase 3, a county must have the rate of new COVID cases below 200 per 100,000 residents over 14 days and the rate of new COVID hospitalizations below 5 per 100,000 people per seven days.
Snohomish County’s hospitalization rate recently decreased to 5.8.
Stanwood recorded 35 new cases during last week, up from the previous week’s 24 cases, according to Snohomish Health District data released Monday.
On Camano Island, there were nine cases detected last week, down slightly from the 10 during the previous week, according to Island County Public Health data as of Monday.
In Island County, the COVID infection rate is still marching upward, reaching 127 cases per 100,000 people from the prior two-week period, according to the state Department of Health.
The hospitalization rate in Island County is 1.2.
