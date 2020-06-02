Snohomish County lost about 80,000 jobs since the start of the pandemic, according to new figures released by the state Employment Security Department last week.
Snohomish had the state’s highest jobless rate in April at 20.2% — meaning about 91,380 of the county’s labor force of 453,000 people were without work. The county’s unemployment rate in February was 2.8% — or about 12,000 unemployed workers.
“While these numbers are dramatic, it is in alignment with what we expected as the state has taken the public health crisis seriously and is abiding by the 'Stay home, stay healthy' order,” ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine said in a statement. “These losses are likely to continue into May, with a shift coming the other direction as our economy gradually reopens.”
All 13 private industry sectors measured by ESD contracted in April, losing a combined 498,500 jobs statewide and posting a record 15.4% jobless rate in April as a result of the economic downturn from the coronavirus pandemic. The previous record was 12.2% in November 1982.
Boeing announced last week its plans to lay off 6,770 U.S. workers.
“The COVID-19 pandemic’s devastating impact on the airline industry means a deep cut in the number of commercial jets and services our customers will need over the next few years, which in turn means fewer jobs on our lines and in our offices,” Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun said in a statement. “We have done our very best to project the needs of our commercial airline customers over the next several years as they begin their path to recovery.”
The number of people traveling by air has plummeted more than 90% since the beginning of March, according to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration.
U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen said in a statement that Boeing’s news was difficult to hear.
“More than 20,000 Boeing employees who work and live in the Second District keep the regional economy moving and help the U.S. remain competitive abroad,” said Larson, chairman of the House Aviation Subcommittee. “I will work to ensure impacted Washingtonians have access to necessary resources to help find new work.”
Meanwhile, more people continue to sign up for unemployment benefits. The state has sent out $4.7 billion in unemployment benefits since early March. Many are still waiting for benefits, as the state works through an unprecedented number of claims and addresses a recent spike in unemployment fraud.
For the week of May 17-23, about 5,600 Snohomish County residents filed initial unemployment claims — the lowest figure since the start of the outbreak, but still about 5,000 more than the same week a year ago.
“The dramatic decline in initial claims this week is a strong signal that the additional steps we are taking to address imposter fraud are working,” LeVine said in a statement. “We’ve already recovered and stopped the payments of hundreds of millions of dollars in fraudulent claims in the past two weeks, and we will continue to reclaim every dollar we can.”
Washington officials announced Thursday that it recovered $300 million paid to criminals who used stolen personal information to file fraudulent claims, most apparently being funnelled to a West African fraud ring.
Island County had nearly 400 new claims from May 17-23 and a jobless rate of 15.2% — up from 4.9% in February. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates jobless rates using company payroll data and the monthly Current Population Survey, not by counting unemployment claims.
