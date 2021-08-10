Starting Thursday, everyone age 5 and older in Snohomish County must wear a face covering in indoor public spaces, Snohomish Health District's Dr. Chris Spitters announced Tuesday.
The new masking directive applies to indoor spaces that are open to the public, including retail, grocery stores, government buildings, and other businesses and places where members of the public can enter freely. It does not apply to indoor non-public spaces, including businesses, offices, and other places of employment with limited access.
“I strongly urge all people in Snohomish County to voluntarily comply with this directive, and likewise direct all businesses that are open to the public to continue implementing policies and practices to ensure that their customers and employees wear face masks,” Spitters, health officer for the Snohomish Health District, said in a statement. “We need everyone to take these steps in order to protect the health of our neighbors, customers, workers, and families.”
Officials said in a media briefing Tuesday that requiring nearly everybody to wear masks indoors again is necessary for Snohomish County to curb the alarming growth in COVID-19 cases.
COVID-19 cases in Snohomish County have doubled in the past three weeks, from 651 new cases in the week ending July 24 compared to 1,300 cases reported in the week ending Aug. 7.
With local COVID-19 rates and local hospitalizations marching upward again, local health off…
“Last week, we had more than 600 close contacts identified in child care facilities alone, and at least 15 long-term care facilities currently have at least one confirmed case,” Spitters said. “We’ve also seen our testing sites around the county see some of the highest volumes and positivity rates to date. Our situation is quite alarming and we must act now.”
Both Island and Snohomish counties have free mobile vaccination clinics planned in August throughout the region.
There will be one from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Camano Farmers Market at the Camano Commons. It will offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses. Island County Public Health Director Keith Higman, will be at the clinic from 4-6 p.m. to answer questions regarding COVID and vaccines.
There are several Snohomish County clinics planned, but the nearest to Stanwood is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Lakewood High School. It will offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson doses. Learn more at snohd.org.
A list of vaccination sites by location is available at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.
