Robert K. Grant and Cassandra Lopez-Shaw are vying for the Snohomish County Superior Court judge Position 8.
The race to replace retiring Judge Eric Lucas is the only contested one of the 15 judicial positions up for election in Snohomish County Superior Court.
Robert Grant, 38, found his path to law working at an in-patient treatment facility in Sedro-Woolley, where he heard about the negative experiences his clients had with the justice system.
Now, he has been a prosecuting attorney for 10 years.
Grant is board member for a nonprofit organization helping children and adults on the issues of early childhood education, teen homelessness, addiction and recovery.
Grant said he believes being able to listen to people's stories and to try to understand them is important for a judge.
“You have to realize that people that may not come from the same background as you have a story, and it’s a unique story that you have to do your best to understand," Grant said. "I've been doing that, and I feel like I can bring that to the bench. I will continue to listen and do my part to make sure everybody is treated equally; everybody's voice is heard."
Lopez-Shaw, 52, knew she wanted to be a lawyer when she was 6 years old after seeing the movie "Inherit the Wind."
The birth of her daughter when Lopez-Shaw was 21 pushed her to pursue her dream as a lawyer.
“it dawned on me this child is going to ask me one day ‘Mom what did you want to be when you grew up,’ and I couldn’t fathom the idea that I would have to say a lawyer, but I wasn't a lawyer," she said. So she worked until she became a lawyer.
Lopez-Shaw has been practicing law for 17 years as a trial attorney dealing with family, civil and criminal trials at state, federal court and Court of Appeals.
The type of judge Lopez-Shaw aspires to be is one who is involved in the community, such as joining state committees and volunteering at community colleges.
“My goal is to be present in the courtroom from opening hours to closing hours but then to go beyond that after hours,” Lopez-Shaw said.
She is running for Snohomish County Superior Court judge to provide a diverse bench to the community. She also wants to make sure the county has someone who will listen and treat them fairly.
