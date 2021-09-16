Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Due to recent rains and anticipated cooler weather conditions, Snohomish County has lifted the outdoor burn ban, effective Sept. 18.
The county fire marshal announced that in addition to allowing recreational fires, individuals who have a current residential burn permit for yard debris will now be allowed to burn. The burn pile must not exceed 4 feet-by-4 feet-by-3 feet.
Recreational fires are allowed in approved fire pits without a burn permit. However, the fire pit must be constructed of a noncombustible material such as concrete or metal and shall be a minimum of 15 feet from structures. A recreational fire by definition is a cooking fire or campfire using charcoal or firewood. These fires may not be greater than 3 feet in diameter and/or 2 feet in height. Water must also be immediately available.
Officials still urge people to monitor the fire at all times and have a water source readily available.
On Camano, which is still under a Type II burn ban, all outdoor burning remains prohibited, which includes all recreational fires. The use of barbecue grills using propane or briquettes are exempt from Type II burn bans and may still be used.
The weather forecast for this weekend calls for cooler temperatures and rain showers, according to the National Weather Service office in Seattle.
