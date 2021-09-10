Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Due to reduced fire danger, Snohomish County is now allowing recreational fires in approved fire pits.
The county announced last week that the Stage 2 burn ban modified to a Stage 1 burn ban, effective Friday, Sept. 10. Recreational fires are less than three 3 in diameter and 2 feet high, and the fires cannot be within 25 feet of a structure or combustible materials.
Officials still urge people to monitor the fire at all times and have a water source readily available.
Other non-recreational outdoor burning remains prohibited at all times in unincorporated properties of Snohomish County as well as in the cities of Arlington, Brier, Darrington, Edmonds, Everett, Granite Falls, Gold Bar, Index, Marysville, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace, Monroe, Mukilteo, Snohomish, Stanwood and Sultan.
On Camano, which is still under a Type II burn ban, all outdoor burning remains prohibited, which includes all recreational fires. The use of barbeque grills using propane or briquettes are exempt from Type II burn bans and may still be used.
The weather forecast for this weekend calls for cooler temperatures and a chance of showers, according to the National Weather Service office in Seattle.
