Snohomish County officials agreed Thursday, May 21, on how to allocate about $73 million in federal CARES Act relief money.
The plans creates avenues to distribute money to a variety of organizations. After a series of special meetings between the Snohomish County Council, County Executive Dave Somers, department directors and staff, the County Council passed an ordinance to award $27 million for economic stabilization, $20 million for public health/medical response, $10 million for the Snohomish Health District, $10 million for human/social services + housing and $6 million for essential government services.
“Today we were able to appropriate much-needed relief funds for our residents and businesses,” Council Chairman Nate Nehring said. “I believe the $27 million directed toward economic stabilization can have a great impact as we look to support our small businesses during this difficult time.”
The money will be awarded through two new grant programs: a Small Business Relief, Recovery, and Resiliency (R3) Grant Program; and the First in Flight Fund for Paine Field Airport tenants affected by COVID-19 and other aerospace businesses in Snohomish County.
“I appreciate the council’s approval of these grant programs,” Somers said. “There are businesses and employees across the county who need this relief now.”
The application process for the R3 Grant Program is now open. Applicants can visit workforcesnohomish.org for details and application materials.
Officials said it takes less than 30 minutes to apply, and the county will award grants of up to $25,000 to businesses within five weeks of application.
