There are fewer homeless families with children, fewer people in shelters, but more who are unsheltered and more who are chronically homeless, according to the annual Point-in-Time Count of people experiencing homelessness in Snohomish County.
The count hasn’t been broken up by area, so it’s too soon to know how many people experience homelessness in the Stanwood area — last year it was 20, said Executive Director Joanna Dobbs of the Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano. The organization has been involved in the annual count and recently started a homeless outreach program.
The Snohomish County Human Services Department announced results of the count, which was held Jan. 22. Volunteers, county personnel and agency staff documented 1,132 homeless persons in Snohomish County — up by 16 from 2019.
The national count began in 2005. It’s required for state and federal funding and is used in planning programs. The count includes people living in emergency shelters, transitional housing and without shelter. It identifies whether a person is an individual or a member of a family unit, or is an unaccompanied children younger than 18 or age 18 to 24. If a person is chronically homeless, the count notes if the person has long-time or repeated homelessness or has a disability, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness.
County statistics show that an increase in housing services over the course of the year helped bring down the 2020 count. The number of individuals and families that sought and received housing services last year increased 10.5% — 2,956 in 2018 compared to 3,267 in 2019.
Even so, the 2020 count is the highest it’s been since 2012. From its lowest point of 829 people counted in 2015, the count is up 36.6% to 1,132 in 2020, according to a Snohomish County announcement.
The sheltered count of 459 is lower than in prior years, but the number of people living without shelter has gone up 116% from 2015 to 2020 — from 312 to 673.
Notably, the number of people experiencing chronic homelessness increased dramatically from 476 to 583 and now represents more than half of all people experiencing homelessness in the county. The number of chronically homeless people being sheltered increased by 46.6% from 118 to 173, while the number of chronically homeless people who were unsheltered increased by 14.5% from 358 to 410.
The number of households with children was down to 284 from 337 and the number of households comprised of children only was down from 35 to 30. The number of households with a veteran was down from 65 to 43. The proportion of people who identified as Black increased from 8.5% in 2019 to 11.2%. By contrast, Latino people accounted for 10.6% of the 2020 count, a decrease from 2019 (14.6%). Families of color were disproportionately represented in the family count at 38.7%.
While an imperfect measure, the count is one of the tools used to inform priorities for federal, state and local funding, and it helps identify trends and craft solutions for addressing the needs of vulnerable individuals and families.
By the end of 2019, 142 additional housing units to address homelessness were available in Snohomish County. The county is rapidly losing low-income housing with rents at or below $800 a month. Coupled with population growth and rapidly rising rents, not enough housing is being built to meet demand at all income levels.
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers and municipal mayors formed the Housing Affordability Regional Taskforce to examine the needs and discuss solutions to the housing crisis. Implementation of the first round of recommendations is expected to begin in the fall of 2020 and continue into 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.