Snohomish County passed a resolution Friday morning asking Gov. Jay Inslee to allow the county to enter Phase 2 of the state's "Safe Start" reopening plan.
The decision to apply for a variance was unanimously approved by the Snohomish Health District Board of Health and the Snohomish County Council in a pair of emergency special meetings Friday morning.
The approvals mean the 40-page document will be sent to the state Secretary of Health, who will then approve or deny the application for a variance. The document details the county's information regarding testing processes, data on reported positive tests, investigation protocols, isolation and quarantine facilities, and hospital preparedness.
"I believe we have the metrics, partnerships and the internal partnerships to proceed into Phase 2 with reasonable confidence," Chris Spitters, Snohomish County Health District's chief officer, said during the online Board of Health meeting.
Phase 2 would allow more businesses to reopen, including restaurants at up to 50% of their usual capacity and retailers that weren't considered essential under Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order. Island County became eligible to apply for Phase 2 last week and was approved on Saturday.
"If approved, this is not a back-to-normal step, this is a step in a series of steps on the path back to normalcy," Spitters said.
The state so far has allowed 26 counties to advance to Phase 2, but the state has yet to announce that Snohomish County is eligible to apply for the second phase.
One of the Phase 2 criteria is having fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period — a benchmark the county has yet to reach, according to data from the Snohomish Health District. The county would need 82 or fewer COVID-19 cases in 14 days — about six per day.
Spitters said the county has seen about 240 cases, but estimates that next week the figure will be about 150-175 cases — of which about one-third will be at long-term care facilities.
"If you consider (long-term care facilities) isolated ... then the communitywide rates are approaching the state's target (of 82 or fewer cases)," said Spitters, adding that the state is using the Centers for Disease Control's best guess on a metric to control the rate of transmission, not a scientifically proven data point.
County Council chairman Nat Nehring said in a tweet after the vote that "this sends a strong bipartisan message from local elected and health officials that SnoCo is ready to safely move to Phase 2."
Inslee is expected to announce in a press conference Friday afternoon more details about whether counties with higher infection rates will advance to the second phase on Monday, June 1.
Skagit County leaders sent the state letters last week seeking a variance to move onto Phase 2, but the request was not considered because, in part, it also did not have fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period.
"The Governor’s Office and state Department of Health worked diligently, using modeling ... as well as information from local health jurisdictions, to come up with the current set of county variance criteria. That current standard is what’s best for the state under current circumstances," Inslee's Deputy Communications Director Mike Faulk said by email to Skagit Publishing.
Among the handful of requirements for Snohomish County to move to Phase 2 is fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period (yellow line below). The state has yet to allow a county to open without meeting the requirements (https://t.co/xgckNomHw1) pic.twitter.com/U3DVJqJJMR— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) May 28, 2020
Snohomish County Council approves a variance request for moving into Phase II of the Governor's Reopening Washington plan. The @SnoHD Board of Health earlier today approved the same. pic.twitter.com/plL1vgS65h— Snohomish County (@snocounty) May 29, 2020
This sends a strong bipartisan message from local elected & health officials that Sno Co is ready to safely move to Phase 2. It's a blessing to be part of a team of local leaders who recognize the common-sense approach to prioritizing both public health and our local economy. 2/2— Nate Nehring (@NateNehring) May 29, 2020
