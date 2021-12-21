The Snohomish County Council voted 3-2 last week to adopt a 0.1% sales tax that will pay for emergency and affordable housing and behavioral health services.
The tax — 1 cent per $10 purchase — is expected to raise $116 million over five years. The increase goes into effect in April 2022.
Stanwood’s sales tax rate — among the lowest in the county — is set to rise from 7.8% to 7.9%.
The money will help create an estimated 300 units of affordable housing over the next five years, more than double the current production rate.
It would also create at least 100 units of bridge and permanent supportive housing which, when combined with other investments in process, could bring 42% of all unsheltered residents off the streets and into safer places, county leaders wrote in a news release.
“Today’s decision is one of many actions we are taking to address the housing affordability crisis and homelessness,” Snohomish County Council Chair Stephanie Wright said. “The housing crisis is an overwhelming burden for too many Snohomish County residents, and we must take action now to help those who are struggling. ... Public safety and the health of our community require these bold steps.”
Republican council members Sam Low and Nate Nehring said the tax was rushed with little public transparency and that they were excluded from conversations about the proposal until recently. Nehring and Low led an unsuccessful push to put the tax in front of voters.
“No one can deny that there is a housing affordability crisis, and no one can argue against the need to take bold action. We cannot allow this crisis to further erode our economy, our environment and the health of our community,” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said. “We will now begin to make a difference.”
More than 33% of local households pay more than 30% of their income on housing costs, according to a 2018 Census Bureau report.
During 2020 in Snohomish County, the Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment was $2,099. To afford this level of rent and utilities, without paying more than 30% of income on housing, a household must earn $6,997 monthly or $83,960 annually. Assuming a 40-hour workweek, 52 weeks per year, this level of income translates into an hourly housing wage of $40.37.
Additionally, there has been a 50% to 67% decline in low-rent housing in the region from 2011 to 2017, and new construction has not made up for the declines, according to the county.
In 2020, there were 1,132 people living unsheltered in Snohomish County, according to the Point in Time Count.
In response to the housing crisis, Somers and Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith established the Housing Affordability Regional Task Force that met throughout 2019 and 2020. One of the action items in the HART report was the need to find resources to build more affordable housing.
Counties and cities in Washington that have authorized a 0.1% sales tax for affordable housing include Jefferson, King, Skagit, Spokane and Whatcom counties, and the cities of Anacortes, Ellensburg, Olympia, Port Angeles, Poulsbo, Tacoma and East Wenatchee/Wenatchee.
Island County is also considering the tax to combat homelessness.
Island County Commissioners met in a workshop last week to discuss how to handle the proposed sales tax, which would also help pay for new affordable housing options and behavioral health services.
“Why are we rushing on this?” Commissioner Janet St. Clair said during the meeting, urging the county to slow the process to involve more public comment opportunities. “My biggest concern is that it hasn’t seen the light of day. There have been no meetings on Camano to my knowledge.”
Island County will hold a public hearing on the proposed 0.1% sales tax proposal at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.
To send written comments, email CommentBOCC@islandcountywa.gov. To attend the public hearing virtually, click the meeting link on the calendar at islandcountywa.gov. To attend virtually from the Camano Island Admin building, RSVP by calling 360-678-8265 or email camanoRSVP@islandcountywa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.