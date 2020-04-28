On April 22, the Snohomish County Emergency Management Division announced that the state had dropped off a big shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE), including 22 pallets of hand sanitizer and 1.2 million surgical masks.
The division is getting these materials to 700 community partners, including police, firefighters, jails, hospitals, clinics and long-term care centers across the county.
“While that might sound like an awful lot, those have been on back order for a long time. We’re finally getting some, but the demand for PPE continues,” said division spokesperson Scott North. “Essentially there is still a tremendous demand for both the cloth face covers in the community and for the medical grade personal protective equipment.”
“We’re encouraging people who don’t need to wear medical-grade masks to opt for the cloth masks,” North said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people wear a face covering while around others and to keep social distance even with a mask.
The Emergency Management Division puts it like this; “Cloth face coverings are the safe and stylish fashion accessory for this spring. You won’t want to be seen at the store without one.”
“We’re all going to be wearing them; it’s part of living in the year 2020 in this part of the world,” North said.
Safety tips for wearing masks
The Snohomish County Emergency Management Division offers information on how to correctly handle face coverings to safely donate them and how to safely launder and use handmade cloth masks.
“If it’s not done correctly, the face masks could actually infect people,” said division spokesperson Scott North.
Go to snohomishcountywa.gov/5589/COVID-19-Response, then click on Cloth Face Covering Information
