Snohomish County leaders announced plans Thursday to push Gov. Jay Inslee to allow the county to enter Phase 2 of the state's "Safe Start" reopening plan.
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers, Board of Health Chairwoman Stephanie Wright and County Council Chairman Nate Nehring jointly announced their intention start the process to seek a variance from the state. The decision to apply for a variance will need to be approved by the Snohomish Health District Board of Health and the Snohomish County Council. Both have called for emergency special meetings Friday in order to consider the proposal.
“Snohomish County residents have paid a heavy price from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Somers said. “We will respond to the pandemic with everything we have and recover as quickly as we can. We now must move forward with our request to enter Phase 2 and help our people safely get back to work.”
Phase 2 would allow more businesses to reopen, including restaurants at up to 50% of their usual capacity and retailers that weren't considered essential under Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order. Island County became eligible to apply for Phase 2 last week and was approved on Saturday.
"Things are moving in the right direction, and we believe that we currently have the infrastructure, plans and partnerships in place to enter into Phase 2 with reasonable confidence that we can continue to suppress retransmission of the virus," said Chris Spitters, Snohomish County Health District's chief officer.
The state so far has allowed 26 counties to advance to Phase 2, but the state has yet to announce that Snohomish County is eligible to apply for the second phase.
One of the Phase 2 criteria is having fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period — a benchmark the county has yet to reach, according to data from the Snohomish Health District. The county would need 82 or fewer COVID-19 cases in 14 days — about six per day — but the county is recording about 29 per day in the past two weeks.
Inslee said in a news conference Wednesday he would announce more details about whether counties with higher infection rates will advance to the second phase on Monday, June 1.
Skagit County leaders sent the state letters last week seeking a variance to move onto Phase 2, but the request was not considered because, in part, it also did not have fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period.
"The Governor’s Office and state Department of Health worked diligently, using modeling ... as well as information from local health jurisdictions, to come up with the current set of county variance criteria. That current standard is what’s best for the state under current circumstances," Inslee's Deputy Communications Director Mike Faulk said by email to Skagit Publishing.
Meanwhile, Camano Island recorded it's first COVID-19 death, according to Island County Public Health. A 44-year-old woman died on May 20, according to the department. Camano has had 37 positive tests since March, but only one new confirmed case since April 16, which happened on May 7.
Among the handful of requirements for Snohomish County to move to Phase 2 is fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period (yellow line below). The state has yet to allow a county to open without meeting the requirements (https://t.co/xgckNomHw1) pic.twitter.com/U3DVJqJJMR— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) May 28, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.