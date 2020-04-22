Gov. Jay Inslee pushed back Wednesday against people who are questioning the stay-home order, including Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney.
Fortney said he will not enforce the shutdown order, calling it drastic measure that is a “suspension of constitutional rights.”
“I believe that preventing business owners to operate their businesses and provide for their families intrudes on our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Fortney wrote Tuesday night in a Facebook post that had garnered 14,000 shares and 8,100 comments as of Wednesday evening. “I am greatly concerned for our small business owners and single-income families who have lost their primary source of income needed for survival.”
He followed up the post with a press conference Wednesday afternoon to reiterate his stance in the post and to advocate for a clearer path forward from Inslee.
But Inslee said at a separate Wednesday afternoon press conference that “we can’t have individual law enforcement officers arbitrarily decide which laws they are going to enforce and which laws they are not going to enforce. If people have disagreements with the law, that can be decided by the courts.”
Franklin County Sheriff J.D. Raymond also announced plans to not enforce the stay-home order. The board of commissioners in Franklin County voted to reopen businesses in the county. And on Sunday, about 2,500 protesters gathered in Olympia to urge Inslee to lift the stay-home order.
“It is disappointing when elected officials promote illegal activity that puts their community’s well-being at risk,” Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson wrote in a joint statement late Wednesday afternoon. “People’s lives are deeply impacted by this crisis. We are working hard to turn the tide on COVID-19 and begin lifting restrictions. These decisions are guided by science. Our priority is keeping Washingtonians healthy.”
Inslee said no court "anywhere in this state or anywhere" has ruled that the governor's emergency order violates the Constitution or any other law.
“Do not be misled by local officials who encourage you to risk your health and violate the law,” Inslee and Ferguson wrote. “Please continue to take care of yourself, your family and your neighbors.”
During the press conference, Inslee applauded those who are voluntarily following the stay-home order, saying their actions have kept the outbreak from becoming more severe.
Inslee said that there has only been one instance so far in the state where law enforcement has been needed to enforce an order — when a landlord was threatening renters with evictions.
Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney Adam Cornell said in a statement that while residents are “understandably anxious, confused and afraid for their own health and that of their loved ones not to mention their own economic well-being and that of their neighbors,” the constitution and laws of the state of Washington are “crystal clear” that the governor has the authority to protect the health, safety and welfare of the citizens.
“I fear that the recent statements of Sheriff Fortney will be interpreted by some citizens around the state, to grant license to willfully and blatantly violate the law,” Cornell said. “Let me be clear: actions have consequences. State and local emergency proclamations are legally binding on all of us whether we agree with them or not. A violation of the law carries consequences and as county prosecutor I will continue to uphold my oath and exercise my prosecutorial discretion."
Fortney said during the press conference that he wanted to spark a conversation about a “better path forward.”
“As your elected Sheriff I will always put your constitutional rights above politics or popular opinion,” Fortney wrote. “We have the right to peaceably assemble. We have the right to keep and bear arms. We have the right to attend church service of any denomination. The impacts of COVID 19 no longer warrant the suspension of our constitutional rights.”
Inslee’s stay-home order runs through May 4, but he said he hopes new health modeling will allow resumption of some activities.
Inslee has said a return to public life will take a series of steps and that until several markers are met — including adequate testing and a vaccine — preventing an increase in new cases is the main priority. And on Tuesday night he announced a plan to have about 1,500 workers focused solely on contact tracing in place by the second week of May.
House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, said Wednesday he was disappointed that Inslee has yet to announce when restrictions would begin to be lifted or say what specific metrics he would be using to make the decision.
More than 12,280 people in Washington state have tested positive for the virus and at least 682 have died. The virus is highly contagious and can be spread by those who appear healthy and can cause severe illness and death in some patients, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
A new survey finds Americans remain overwhelmingly in favor of stay-at-home orders and other efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. A majority say it won’t be safe to lift such restrictions anytime soon. The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found only 12% of Americans say measures to fight the outbreak where they live go too far. About twice as many believe the limits don’t go far enough.
