Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies will begin wearing body cameras next year.
The agency will start by testing equipment from three different vendors over a six-week period, the Sheriff’s Office announced Sept. 2.
Twelve deputies in the Sheriff’s Office Violent Offender Task Force, Patrol division and Motors unit will wear several types of cameras before one model is chosen, spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said.
The county plans to purchase the cameras in 2022 and distribute them to all parts of the county, including officers in the Stanwood area. The Sheriff’s Office is requesting money from the county’s 2022 budget to start the program.
“I am a strong supporter and advocate for body worn cameras for our deputies,” Sheriff Adam Fortney said in a statement. “Body cams will provide additional transparency, help build community trust and will also provide an extra layer of protection for the men and women who are working patrol and serving our community each day.”
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said in a statement that body cameras will help build and maintain trust, ensuring there are recordings when encounters are disputed.
“This is an important step to better serving everyone in our community,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.