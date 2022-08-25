Snohomish County to replace Pilchuck Creek Bridge in 2027

Snohomish County to replace Pilchuck Creek Bridge in 2027.

 Snohomish County

The bridge over Pilchuck Creek on Pacific Highway will be replaced in 2027, according to Snohomish County.

The county reduced traffic to one lane and imposed weight restrictions on the bridge a year ago and began seeking money for a replacement. Planning for a new span can now begin after the county recently received a $8.2 million grant from the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Federal Local Bridge Program.

