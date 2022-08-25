...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to low
90s expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related
illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior,
Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
Snohomish County to replace Pilchuck Creek Bridge in 2027.
The bridge over Pilchuck Creek on Pacific Highway will be replaced in 2027, according to Snohomish County.
The county reduced traffic to one lane and imposed weight restrictions on the bridge a year ago and began seeking money for a replacement. Planning for a new span can now begin after the county recently received a $8.2 million grant from the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Federal Local Bridge Program.
“A new bridge will provide greater access to oversized vehicles and a dedicated walkway to nearby Stillaguamish Tribe Trust lands,” Public Works Director Kelly Snyder said in a news release.
The federal money will pay for more than 80% of bridge construction costs, Snyder said.
Built in 1933, the three-span, 180-foot steel and concrete bridge on the west side of Interstate 5 just north of Exit 210 at 236th Street NE.
The bridge was reduced to one lane because it’s showing normal signs of deterioration due to age, including a worn bridge deck and cracking throughout, county officials said. The new bridge is planned to be a single-span structure that will clear the floodplain, according to the county.
“Pilchuck Creek Bridge 626 was the only county-maintained bridge that was classified as structurally deficient and lacked funding for repair or replacement,” Public Works County Engineer Doug McCormick said in a news release. “A bridge is classified as structurally deficient if any of the structural elements is in poor condition or water frequently overtops the bridge.”
