All but one mass vaccination site in Snohomish County closed last week after more than 318,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered over six months.
The remaining site in Lynnwood will shut down later in July. Camano Island shut down its mass vaccination site in early June.
Vaccine supply has stabilized, demand is down and other providers — such as clinics or pharmacies — are able to keep up with the need, local health officials said in a news release last week.
In all, 1,777 staff and volunteers from 25 agencies worked at least 55,828 hours on vaccine task force efforts, officials said.
About 409,000 people, or about 59%, in Snohomish County are fully vaccinated, and 850,681 total doses have been administered in the county.
In the Stanwood ZIP code, 54% of those eligible have received at least one vaccine dose as of June 26, according to the Snohomish Health District.
In Island County, the case rate recently dropped slightly to 59 new cases per 100,000 people. The rate had been increasing slowly in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 case rate in Snohomish County is flat, hovering at 69 new cases per 100,000 residents, per the most recent data.
“We are going sideways,” Dr. Chris Spitters, Health Officer for the Snohomish Health District, said in a media briefing last week. “We’ll be monitoring this closely in the days and weeks ahead, but this is just yet another signal that while we may feel we are done with COVID, COVID isn’t done with us.”
The case rates, which had been declining rapidly for several weeks, are leveling off just as COVID-related restrictions in Washington were relaxed or eliminated June 30.
Jason Biermann, director of the Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management, said unvaccinated people should still get a shot.
Meanwhile, local health officials added that unvaccinated people should continue to practice safe behaviors, including wearing masks around others, avoiding crowds and going into quarantine if exposed to the virus.
Spitters urged people to think of the state’s reopening as the “ending one chapter, with a promising one about to begin. ... There’s still a lot of the story left ahead before we get to the end of this COVID thing.”
