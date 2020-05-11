In preparation for the next phases of reopening, Island and Snohomish counties are working on plans to expand capacity to test for COVID-19.
While Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday announced he was easing restrictions on some businesses, such as curbside pickup for retail, he said that public health data needs to show infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths all declining as well as an increase in testing and contact tracing.
Inslee said the state continues to receive more swabs, a key tool in administering tests, from the federal government.
“This is really good news, and we appreciate that this is coming in,” Inslee said at a news conference Friday. “But we have to increase the level of this supply because as we come out of this and reopen our economy, we’ll have even more need for testing as people go back to school and people go back to work.”
Snohomish County health officials are estimating health care providers will need to perform at least 2,500 tests a week. However, other models suggest upward of 10,000 tests a week might be needed, officials said.
“The right number of tests is the number when anyone who needs one can get one within a day, and then get results in one to two days,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, health officer for the Snohomish Health District.
If someone tests positive, a member of the health district or state Department of Health contacts the patient with guidance on isolating. Then officials start “contact tracing” to identify who else may have come in contact with the patient in hopes of limiting the virus’ spread.
Recently, the district set up mobile testing sites for people exhibiting symptoms and asked them to preregister, but officials said they plan to shift back toward larger drive-thru testing sites and possibly using newer rapid-test machines.
Meanwhile, Island County Public Health announced plans to open testing sites throughout Island County, including at Utsalady Elementary School on Camano Island starting Wednesday.
More than 5,000 people have signed up for the test via an online survey, which is still open. Of those, about 3,000 people — randomly selected to best represent the area’s demographics — will be chosen to take the test, said Keith Higman, Island County public health director.
“This is an attempt to understand how much disease might be in the population,” Higman siad. “Up until now, we’ve only been testing people with symptoms. The majority of people taking this test will be lacking symptoms.”
On Camano, testing runs from 12-5 p.m. Wednesday for first responders and frontline workers. Then those selected from the general public will take the test from 12-7 on Thursday and Friday. If needed, health officials will test again on May 20.
Test results will take about 12-24 hours. Those who test positive will go through isolation and quarantine protocols.
“It will be interesting to see what the data shows us,” Higman said. “Hopefully, we can use that data to help the the governor to make decisions about reopening.”
So far, at least 235,000 tests for the illness have been conducted in Washington, according to the data from the state Department of Health. About 6.9% have come back positive. The state estimates they’ll need to test about 20,000 to 30,000 people per day in the coming weeks.
“This is a very challenging moment for us,” Inslee said at Friday.
Phase 2 allows the start of new construction, the opening of hair salons and barbershops, restaurants opening at 50% capacity, and some in-store retail.
Additionally, eight counties have been approved to move to the next phase of reopening early based on a series of positive health data. Wahkiakum, Skamania and Stevens counties were approved to advance to Phase 2 on Monday, joining Columbia, Garfield, Lincoln, Ferry and Pend Oreille counties, which were approved last week.
Meanwhile, Inslee’s announcement Friday allowed for the ability for retail outlets to provide curbside service, pet walking and landscaping in addition to the previously announced plans to allow some construction and the reopening of most parks.
Inslee has said he expects at least three weeks to pass before most counties can advance to the next phase to best understand how the previous easing of restrictions affects the virus’ spread.
In Snohomish County, 2,703 cases and 119 deaths have been confirmed, including 92 cases and eight deaths in Stanwood. In Island County, there have been at least 179 cases and nine deaths, including 37 cases on Camano Island and no deaths.
Citing a mixed bag of new data on the virus, Inslee cautioned that he could slow down the reopening of the state if cases or hospitalizations start trending up.
“We just are in a very precarious situation, sort of poised on that knife edge,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.