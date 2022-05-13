Snohomish County Solid Waste transfer stations won't be closing this weekend after all.
All transfer stations and drop boxes returned to regular hours last week after sites were closed May 7-8. During the closure, crews cleared more than 10 million pounds of garbage from its transfer stations — enough to avoid a planned closure this weekend.
However, the underlying issues which caused the original emergency persist and will need to be addressed in the coming weeks and months, county officials said.
“We know the closure was an inconvenience, and we appreciate our customers patience last weekend,” Snohomish County Public Works Director Kelly Snyder said. “We stopped the immediate health and safety hazard, but there is much more work and coordination left to do with the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (BNSF), Republic Services, Waste Management and others to prevent additional closures later this spring and summer.”
The cause of the backlog stems from hiring and supply chain issues with contracted waste removal service partners. A shortage of rail space on trains needed to transport waste lead to a slow buildup of excess garbage.
Island County's waster transfer stations closed from April 28-May 4 for similar reasons, but the sites have maintained normal hours since.
Nevertheless, residents should "be prepared to generate a little bit less waste and be ready to store it" should waste transfer sites need to close again, Island County officials said.
The closures did not affect Waste Management's regular curbside garbage collection service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.