Power rates won’t change in 2020 — the third year in a row the cost of electricity has stayed the same in Snohomish County.
The Snohomish County PUD Board of Commissioners approved the 2020 budget Dec. 17, including foregoing a rate increase in the next year.
“Bringing affordable power to our ratepayers is one of our key pillars at the PUD, and I’m proud to say we are able to keep rates steady in 2020,” the utility’s GM/CEO John Haarlow said. “PUD employees continue to work hard to keep costs down and maximize efficiency.”
The PUD’s residential electric rate remains 10.4 cents per kilowatt-hour, keeping it competitive with other Northwest electric utility rates and below the national average of 12.95 cents per kilowatt-hour.
A year ago, the utility’s board approved a budget that called for a 1.3 percent rate increase — $1.30 more on a $100 monthly bill — to take effect in April, but later reversed course when the utility saw stronger than expected financial results and greater internal cost control measures.
The 2020 budget includes a $650 million operating budget for the PUD’s electric system, down from last year’s $665 million operating budget. Most of the decrease is due to lower BPA costs and a substantial reduction in debt service payments related to the Jackson Hydroelectric Plant.
The budget provides for increased investment in capital funding to improve system reliability. The PUD’s capital expenditures budget will increase approximately $20 million from last year, with most money dedicated to improvements in the PUD’s electric distribution infrastructure through construction of new substations in Stanwood and Lynnwood, and the design and construction of a new community office in Arlington.
Construction of the Twin City substation in Stanwood is set to begin in May and be complete in August 2021.
“It will allow for a lot more reliability in that area by taking advantage of more redundancy,” PUD spokesman Aaron Swaney said. “If power goes out in an area, we have more options to reroute and restore power quicker.”
The new location — south of Pioneer Highway near 72nd Avenue — also moves the substation out of the floodplain in downtown Stanwood.
The budget also calls for continuing to plan for a second transmission line to Camano Island to increase reliability.
Construction on that line could start in 2021 and rebuilding the north Camano Island substation is targeted for 2023, Swaney said.
Meanwhile, the PUD will also start design and construction of a new north county office in Arlington near the airport at its solar power site. That new office, which won’t open until 2023, could be used to consolidate the existing Stanwood and Arlington offices into one building.
“We’re seeing customer traffic decreasing as more people move online, and we expect that traffic to keep decreasing,” Swaney said. “But right now, we’re in the planning phase.”
The PUD commissioners are expected to discuss possibly consolidating the Stanwood and Arlington offices during their Jan. 7 meeting. Swaney said combining the offices would save the utility $33 million over time.
Also approved in the 2020 budget, the PUD’s water customers will not see a rate increase. In addition, improvement projects are planned to the PUD’s Warm Beach system.
The PUD Board also approved a plan to implement a time-of-day rates pilot program for select PUD commercial and industrial customers. The pilot is scheduled to begin in January and will continue through 2023.
The time-of-day rates pilot will include a “nights and weekend” discount rate for customers and a morning and evening peak rate for the months of November through February. The PUD plans to use the pilot to study how effective time-of-day rate designs are at shifting electricity usage off-peak during winter months to alleviate short-term capacity needs.
