...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST
WEDNESDAY...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile
or less in dense fog.. For the Air Stagnation Advisory, a period
of stagnant air is expected, which could result in deteriorating
air quality.
* WHERE...Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett
and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Bellevue and Vicinity and Seattle
and Vicinity.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon PST today.. For
the Air Stagnation Advisory, until noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Air stagnation may lead to the development or worsening of poor
air quality, and this may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems. Please check with your local air quality
agency for additional details and actions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please delay outdoor burning until
conditions improve.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
Most residents will pay $2.40 to $3 more per month for electricity starting in April.
The Snohomish County PUD Board of Commissioners approved the 2.1% rate increase Jan. 18 that raises rates for the first time in five years.
“This rate increase is required to address increasing costs and significant investments in infrastructure and service modernization,” Snohomish PUD GM/CEO John Haarlow said. “This will allow us to fund critical capital projects that will help us continue our mission of providing our customers with safe, reliable and environmentally sustainable power.”
The increase comes in the form of a new base charge of 10 cents per day — or about $3 per month — for most single-family homes.
For apartments, duplexes and single-family homes with panels or breaker boxes rated for 100 amps or less, the base charge will be 8 cents per day — or about $2.40 per month.
The PUD Board of Commissioners originally approved the implementation of a base charge in 2019 but delayed implementation in 2021 due to the pandemic.
With the addition of a base charge, the energy usage charge for PUD residential customers will not increase and remain 10.47 cents per kilowatt-hour — in line with other Northwest electric utility rates and below the national average of 12.95 cents per kilowatt-hour.
PUD commercial and industrial customers already pay a base charge.
Utility officials said the redesign of the PUD’s rates is needed to increase revenue stability as new homes, which tend to pay lower electric bills due to more efficient designs, connect to the electrical system.
