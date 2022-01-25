Snohomish PUD
Most residents will pay $2.40 to $3 more per month for electricity starting in April.

The Snohomish County PUD Board of Commissioners approved the 2.1% rate increase Jan. 18 that raises rates for the first time in five years.

“This rate increase is required to address increasing costs and significant investments in infrastructure and service modernization,” Snohomish PUD GM/CEO John Haarlow said. “This will allow us to fund critical capital projects that will help us continue our mission of providing our customers with safe, reliable and environmentally sustainable power.”

The increase comes in the form of a new base charge of 10 cents per day — or about $3 per month — for most single-family homes. 

For apartments, duplexes and single-family homes with panels or breaker boxes rated for 100 amps or less, the base charge will be 8 cents per day — or about $2.40 per month.

The PUD Board of Commissioners originally approved the implementation of a base charge in 2019 but delayed implementation in 2021 due to the pandemic.

With the addition of a base charge, the energy usage charge for PUD residential customers will not increase and remain 10.47 cents per kilowatt-hour — in line with other Northwest electric utility rates and below the national average of 12.95 cents per kilowatt-hour.

PUD commercial and industrial customers already pay a base charge.

Utility officials said the redesign of the PUD’s rates is needed to increase revenue stability as new homes, which tend to pay lower electric bills due to more efficient designs, connect to the electrical system. 

The utility is forecasting rates to possibly rise between 1.5% and 2% each year for the next four years.

For information on the base charge, visit snopud.com/ratestructure.

