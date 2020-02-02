Last month, new Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney rehired three deputies fired last year by then-Sheriff Ty Trenary.
Fortney announced Jan. 21 that he reinstated Deputy Arthur Wallin, who was fired in October 2019 after an internal investigation found Wallin was unjustified when he shot and killed a man after a chase in October 2018.
Then on Jan. 28, Fortney announced he was reinstating two deputies fired for dishonesty in November 2019 after an internal investigation found they had performed a warrantless and illegal search on a car during at traffic stop in Snohomish in 2017 and then tried to cover it up, according to documents.
The investigation into Wallin determined the deputy, also a K-9 handler, violated department policy in the shooting of Nickolas Michael Peters, 24, after a high-speed chase near Bothell. The county settled a lawsuit by the man's family for $1 million.
Former Sheriff Trenary said Wallin was fired because he should have called off the high-speed chase, which reached speeds of 100 mph. Wallin, 38, fired two shots while standing atop the hood of the disabled car through the windshield into Peters. Peters was not holding a weapon, but a gun was later found beneath the folded-down center console.
Snohomish County Prosecutor Adam Cornell reviewed another investigation, conducted by the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team, and declined to pursue charges in July, saying that a jury would be unlikely to convict him.
Fortney was Wallin's supervisor on the day of the shooting: Oct. 23, 2018. Wallin, who Trenary fired Oct. 3, 2019, will receive back pay from the date of his termination.
"The bottom line is, Deputy Wallin never should have been terminated in the first place," Fortney said in a news release. "Deputy sheriffs are expected to make split-second decisions in situations that are tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving. The incident the former administration terminated him for would fall under this category.
"Deputy Wallin believed his partner's life was in danger when he chose to use force. I believe Deputy Wallin's actions were reasonable under the circumstances in which they occurred."
According to the family's attorney, Jeff Campiche, family members are "disappointed and concerned" with Wallin's rehiring.
Last week, Fortney said he rescinded the termination of Deputies Matt Boice and Evan Twedt on Jan. 17. Both were fired by Trenary days before the election on November.
"After an extensive review of the internal investigation, I do not believe either Deputy Boice or Deputy Twedt purposefully violated any laws, nor were they dishonest in any of the dealings related to this matter," Fortney wrote in a Jan. 24 news release.
Fortney said he agreed with the findings of a violation of a policy requiring the deputies adequately document their full activities with regards to the traffic stop, arrest and search in questions.
"As a result, I am proposing to reinstate Deputies Boice and Twedt to their former positions, but have left in place a three-year letter of reprimand in their personnel files for failure to adequately document their actions," he wrote.
