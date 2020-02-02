New Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney rehired a deputy fired last year by then-Sheriff Ty Trenary for shooting and killing a man after a chase in October 2018.
Fortney announced Jan. 21 that he reinstated Deputy Arthur Wallin, who was fired in October 2019 after an internal investigation found the shooting was unjustified.
The investigation determined Wallin, also a K-9 handler, violated department policy in the shooting of Nickolas Michael Peters, 24, after a high-speed chase near Bothell. The county settled a lawsuit by the man's family for $1 million.
Former Sheriff Trenary said Wallin was fired because he should have called off the high-speed chase, which reached speeds of 100 mph. Wallin, 38, fired two shots while standing atop the hood of the disabled car through the windshield into Peters. Peters was not holding a weapon, but a gun was later found beneath the folded-down center console.
Snohomish County Prosecutor Adam Cornell reviewed another investigation, conducted by the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team, and declined to pursue charges in July, saying then that a jury would be unlikely to convict him.
Fortney was Wallin's supervisor on the day of the shooting: Oct. 23, 2018. Wallin, who Trenary fired Oct. 3, 2019, will receive back pay from the date of his termination.
"The bottom line is, Deputy Wallin never should have been terminated in the first place," Fortney said in a news release. "Deputy sheriffs are expected to make split-second decisions in situations that are tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving. The incident the former administration terminated him for would fall under this category.
"Deputy Wallin believed his partner's life was in danger when he chose to use force. I believe Deputy Wallin's actions were reasonable under the circumstances in which they occurred."
According to the family's attorney, Jeff Campiche, family members are "disappointed and concerned" with Wallin's rehiring.
