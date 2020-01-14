The Stanwood-Camano School District announced early Tuesday morning that its schools are closed for the day.
All activities and athletic events are canceled. There is no out-of-district transportation.
Lakewood School Districts is starting two hours late. Arlington and Mount Vernon school districts have closed.
Due to snow, all Sno-Isle Libraries community libraries will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14. See the status of all Sno-Isle Libraries community libraries at the closure-status page.
Snow showers will continue for the morning commute. There's a lot of slick spots out there and conditions can change rapidly over short distances. Allow yourself plenty of time this morning and slow down on snow and ice! #wawx pic.twitter.com/TD3Dbc49h4— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 14, 2020
12:30 AM Radar Update | Scattered snow showers continue across the area with light accumulations on untreated roadways. Much of the same expected through the morning commute! Slow down on snowy and icy roads! #wawx pic.twitter.com/UlvoIM5eCk— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 14, 2020
