Snow on car

The Stanwood-Camano School District announced early Tuesday morning that its schools are closed for the day.

All activities and athletic events are canceled. There is no out-of-district transportation.

Lakewood School Districts is starting two hours late. Arlington and Mount Vernon school districts have closed.

Due to snow, all Sno-Isle Libraries community libraries will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14. See the status of all Sno-Isle Libraries community libraries at the closure-status page.

