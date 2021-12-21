Snow Goose Transit will roll out bus service on a test run Monday, Dec. 27. The soft opening starts at 7:30 a.m. at Camano Plaza IGA, making several stops in Stanwood before arriving in Smokey Point at 9:30 a.m.
Snow Goose Transit will roll out bus service on a test run Monday, Dec. 27. The soft opening starts at 7:30 a.m. at Camano Plaza IGA, making several stops in Stanwood before arriving in Smokey Point at 9:30 a.m.
Snow Goose Transit will roll out bus service on a test run Monday, Dec. 27. The soft opening starts at 7:30 a.m. at Camano Plaza IGA, making several stops in Stanwood before arriving in Smokey Point at 9:30 a.m.
Snow Goose Transit will roll out bus service on a test run Monday, Dec. 27. The soft opening starts at 7:30 a.m. at Camano Plaza IGA, making several stops in Stanwood before arriving in Smokey Point at 9:30 a.m.
Stanwood and Camano Island travelers will have a new bus option soon.
Snow Goose Transit will roll out bus service on a test run Monday, Dec. 27. The soft opening starts at 7:30 a.m. at Camano Plaza IGA, making several stops in Stanwood before arriving in Smokey Point at 9:30 a.m.
Snow Goose won’t take the place of Community Transit or Island Transit. It will supplement existing service, Snow Goose Transit Manager John Bermani said.
While anyone can ride the bus, the target audience is people with mobility issues, and elderly or low-income riders. People with mobility issues are the only ones who can get deviation service. If they live within a certain distance from the bus stops, the driver can deviate from the route to get them, he said.
Snow Goose will offer a set route with bus stops that were selected to take riders to community centers, shopping centers, grocery stores and medical appointments. The 14-passenger mini-buses will have wheelchair lifts.
In addition to the regular route, Snow Goose offers door-to-door service for those with mobility issues who schedule a day in advance. Bus drivers can flex from the set route to include scheduled door-to-door pick-ups and drop-offs.
The bus stops feature popular shopping and medical destinations on Camano, in Stanwood and Smokey Point.
Snow Goose Transit will continue after Dec. 27 to run two trips per day, Monday-Friday — not on holidays — between Camano Island, Stanwood and Smokey Point.
They hope “to smooth as many bumps as possible” before its grand opening on Jan. 10, with a 1 p.m. ribbon-cutting at Lincoln Hill Retirement Center.
The pilot program is operated by Lincoln Hill Retirement Community (formerly Stanwood Community & Senior Center) and funded by the state Department of Transportation, the Lincoln Hill Retirement Community, Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians and the Floyd & Delores Jones Memorial Fund. Many other organizations are partnering in the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.