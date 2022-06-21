A relatively cool May meant far less melting of the mountain snowpack than would normally be expected this time of year, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Washington Water Supply Outlook Report released in early June.
In some of the state’s snowpack basins, normal melt is almost a month behind. This followed record mountain snowfall in April.
“It’s not rare for us to get snow accumulation in April, but it’s really rare to get as much snow accumulation as we did in April,” said Scott Pattee, water supply specialist for the Washington Snow Survey Office. “Then, it’s even (rarer) to get snow accumulation in May, let alone as much as we did get.”
Normally, spring snowstorms are followed by warmer weather that evaporates the new snow atop the old snowpack, Pattee said.
But because temperatures have remained so cool, the April and May snow have contributed substantially to the water content in the snowpack.
According to the water supply outlook report, on June 1 the Skagit River basin was at 161% of normal snowpack. Last year’s reading had the basin at 117% of normal.
The Central Puget Sound area, which includes the Stillaguamish River basin, was at 319% of normal snowpack. Last year’s reading had the basin at 273% of normal.
These snowpack conditions that are occurring in most basins in the state are extremely rare. The only precedent is the 2010-2011 water year, which set all state level maximum melt out dates — the latest date all of the snow in a basin melts out.
May’s below normal rates of melt led to below normal runoff throughout the state, though that won’t lead to water shortages, Pattee said. The slower melt will sustain streamflows later into the season, creating a water abundance.
Expect to see high flows, especially in northern streams, but not enough to cause flooding, Pattee said.
The state Department of Ecology reduced the area of the state classified as drought emergency status from 96% to 9% on May 26, with the U.S. Drought Monitor indicating a complete removal of abnormally dry conditions from Western Washington. There continues to be evidence of moderate to severe drought conditions in Eastern Washington.
As temperatures grow warm enough to sustain melting through the nights, rates of melting are starting to return to normal, Pattee said.
Before, freezing temperatures at night would refreeze snowpack that had begun to melt during the day, requiring more energy to restart the melting process.
“We’re now to a point where we’re not seeing that effect — where the melt is in earnest now,” Pattee said. “We’re getting closer to normal.”
Pattee said the year’s conditions have been rare, but he doesn’t see them as indicative of any greater pattern or connected to climate change.
Despite the current water abundance, Pattee said he continues to encourage the conservation of natural resources, including water.
“The more we can keep in the rivers and streams, the more it feeds the ocean,” Pattee said. “The ocean really needs those freshwater … supplies to survive as well.”
