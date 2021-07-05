A barrage of fireworks colored the clear sky and an armada of crabbers filled their pots over the busy holiday weekend.
Meanwhile, Camano Island Fire & Rescue and North County Fire & EMS officials reported an average amount of calls for service but no major emergencies.
There was a brush fire on a bluff in the Mabana neighborhood of south Camano Island and a few smaller brush fires, CIFR chief Levon Yengoyan said.
“The bluff fire burned about a tenth of an acre, mostly grass and a stump, but it was a challenge to reach,” Yengoyan said.
There was one fireworks-related medical call for smoke in eyes, he added.
“We were seeing that most people set off fireworks over the water, which was good,” Yengoyan said. “But the area remains dry and it will continue to dry out more. I just urge that people stay vigilant and use caution around fire.”
North County Fire Assistant Chief Don Bartlett said it appears residents took heed of officials’ warnings before the Fourth to be extra safe.
“There were fireworks, but not at the same level as previous years,” Bartlett said. “It was dry the two weeks before the Fourth, I think people were appropriately cautious.”
North County Fire responded to one small brush fire in Stanwood, caused when a firework tipped over, Bartlett said. It was extinguished quickly.
The state and county parks — and their boat launches — were packed throughout the weekend, lured by sunny skies, pleasant temperatures and opening weekend for crabbing.
On the water, most crabbers generally reported catching a healthy amount of Dungeness crab.
Summer crabbing season in marine areas 8-1 and 8-2 around Stanwood and Camano Island, and most other areas, will be open Thursdays through Mondays each week. However, officials urge crabbers to be aware that no sport crab fisheries will be open Tuesdays or Wednesdays. All shellfish gear must be removed from the water on closed days.
Summer forecast
As western Washington now starts its dive into summer, officials warn that already dry conditions will only get drier, increasing fears of wildfires and thick smoke.
“We’re urging people to please do everything they can to prevent these fires in the first place,” Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said last week.
Already, 564 fires burned across the state in the first six months of 2021. About 95% of those were human-caused, according to Natural Resources.
“The number of human-caused fires is alarming. They are out of control,” Natural Resources Assistant Wildfire Division Manager Angela Lane said.
As of Sunday evening, a wildfire in Douglas County near East Wenatchee had burned 1,000 acres. Fire officials warned the blaze was still growing and threatening homes, infrastructure and farmland, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Evacuations were underway and the cause of the fire was still being investigated.
Already, 2021 is seeing more fires ignite across a drier landscape than seen in all of 2020, or even previously memorable fire years including 2015 and 2009.
“When we have these hot, dry temperatures like we are experiencing ... it is very easy for these wildfires to start in every corner of our state, which is what we’ve been seeing,” Franz said.
Both Eastern Washington and Western Washington have already in 2021 exceeded the 10-year average number of fires per year, according to Natural Resources data.
Natural Resources Wildfire Fuels Specialist Vaughn Cork said 2009 was one of the state’s most intense fire years on record, but looking back, fuel conditions on the ground weren’t nearly as bad as today. Hot, dry weather has sucked the moisture out of vegetation across Washington landscapes — priming them to ignite easily and to allow flames to spread rapidly.
“With the heat wave that we had, we pushed into new maximums the past few days — and we are still setting new maximums,” Cork said of the fuel potential across forests and grasslands.
Meanwhile, more than 190 wildfires were burning in British Columbia, and it’s possible smoke could shift into Western Washington later this week.
The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said the smoke is currently elevated in the atmosphere. People can check air quality monitors for their specific area online at pscleanair.org.
