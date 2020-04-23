Way down near the southern tip of Camano Island, 68 women who have kept heat on fire commissioners to fund paid staff at the Mabana Fire Station for faster, more reliable response times.
The women call themselves the Mabana Flames.
“The Mabana Flames were instrumental in highlighting for many years the need to have paid staff,” Camano Island Fire & Rescue chief Levon Yengoyan said. “They were always reminding the operation, ‘Don’t forget about us at the south end.’ Now we’ve gone from an all-volunteer department to largely paid staff.”
Two new firefighters came on board for training in December and started Jan. 1.
Camano Island now has four fire stations with 57 firefighters: 27 are career, 12 are part-time and the rest are volunteers.
The Mabana Flames were kindled in 1978 by South End women who wanted to support their local volunteer firefighters. They donated 2.5 acres of land at 3651 South Camano Drive in 1978 to expand the station with bays and a big water tank.
The Flames are known for their plant and bake sales that buy serious equipment like a camera that can see through smoke and the “Jaws of Life” cutter that can open up a wrecked car to get people out. They also buy boots, gloves and everyday gear to protect the firefighters.
As population grew, CIFR transitioned from a largely volunteer district to mostly career firefighters starting at around 2000. CIFR established paid staff at three of the four fire stations, based on call volume.
But what the south end lacks in volume of calls, it makes up in miles from the next closest station in the County Club neighborhood. If that station was already out on a call, response might come from even farther. The Flames were concerned.
The current president, Betty Metz, came onboard in 2018 and started a task force to study what Mabana Station needed most. She appointed six Flames to examine the data.
They found that Camano Island’s population was increasing as people bought or built homes or moved into their summer homes full time. In 1990, Camano had about 8,000 residents, now it’s about 18,000.
“Our volunteer force was declining; we were down to five firefighters. Ours was the only station manned by volunteers while others had part-time or full-time firefighters,” Metz said. “We were having difficulty retaining our volunteers. They’d train, stay a while and then leave.”
Volunteers found it hard to keep up with the extra training needed for stricter national requirements, which was also needed to be covered by insurance. Most volunteers had full-time jobs elsewhere, so they needed incentive to stay.
Volunteers have limited responsibilities, so they often needed to wait for professional firefighters to arrive from other stations to initiate action, which slowed response times.
The task force received information showing a disparity in response times between Mabana and the rest of the island. Other areas averages 10 minutes, but on the south end response could take up to 15 minutes, Metz said.
“That really stuck in our minds as we got that information,” she said.
Around the same time the Flames were digging into their data, about a year ago, Yengoyen became fire chief.
“He met with our task force," Metz said. "He really took it seriously and listened to what concerns we had.”
The Flames worked closely with Yengoyan and the fire commissioners to make it happen.
“We lobbied gently and sometimes aggressively,” Metz said.
The results: Mabana Station is now staffed weekdays by staff and by volunteers on weekends.
Camano Island Fire & Rescue received two grants through the Department of Homeland Security, which offset the cost to hire two firefighters. Each grant is spread over three years to help the department build staff to meet the growing population’s need, Yengoyan said.
“This is a significant increase in service for us and we were able to do that with our existing budget,” he said. “It helps us island-wide during the busiest hours. Now we have another unit (Mabana) that can go wherever it’s needed.”
Today, response times from stations with staff at hand can be as short as three to four minutes, Assistant Chief Craig Helgeland said.
“I’m just so proud of what they’ve done and what the Flames have accomplished. We still need to work on our station, but we have the ability to respond more quickly,” Metz said. “We want to give kudos to Yengoyan and our fire commissioners who have limited money to do this. Thanks for stepping up to the plate for us.”
Commissioners struggle to stretch limited levy dollars across the whole island that’s 22 miles long and 7 miles across at the top.
“At least 80% of their budget is for staff expenses. Firefighting is expensive, and to provide that staff is costly,” Metz said.
Services include fire and much more. About 70% of the calls are for other than fire. With an older population, medical emergencies top the list. Plus there are car and boating accidents. After storms, firefighters cut fallen trees off the roads and remove power lines.
“It’s an incredibly necessary service. We’re going to need more and more of the firefighters to respond to our huge, growing population,” Metz said. “So the Flames will continue to have our plant sale, which is delayed this year. We continue to raise money to be there to support the fire departments, with the focus on Mabana — but we’re there for all of them.”
