The Stanwood Farmers Market opened the season Friday with colorful masks along with honey, jams, tinctures, kettle corn, mead and plant starts. Farmers offered fresh strawberries from nearby fields and cherries from Eastern Washington.
Shoppers had plenty of room since the 27 booths were spread out. Not everyone wore masks, but most did, and most were respectful of space.
"We're very glad to be open," organizer John Russell said.
As the city moves into Phase 2 and crops come in, they'll add more booths, he said.
Local markets
- Stanwood Farmers Market is open 2-6 p.m. Fridays in the parking lot west of the Amtrak platform on 271st Street NW, Stanwood.
- Camano Commons Farmers Market is open 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
