Spartan sports postseasons

Spartan volleyball and football are continuing their deep march into the postseason.

Stanwood football travels to Seattle's Memorial Stadium today for a 7:45 p.m. kickoff against Eastside Catholic in the state playoffs.

Fans, supporters and students are invited to help send off the team at 3:45 p.m. by lining the sidewalks along 72nd Street NW near the high school.

For those attending the game, tickets must be purchased online or via the GoFan app. No paper tickets will be sold at the gate. Masks will be required in the stadium and no outside food is allowed.

The game will be broadcast via radio online at TCSNsports.com. For other streaming options, see the WIAA app or wiaa.com or the NFHS Network

Stanwood volleyball earned a hard-fought five-set victory over rival Arlington (17-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-25, 15-10) in a district tournament semifinal game Thursday night. Stanwood had moved into that semifinal game with a 3-0 win Tuesday at home over Shorewood.

Against the Eagles, the Spartans were led by Jolene Henrikson (3 aces), Barrett Anderson (4 aces, 10 kills, 2 blocks, 8 digs), Mallory Duffy (2 kills, 1 block), Baylor Hezel (3 aces, 9 kills, 1 block, 7 digs), Olivia Rueckert (15 kills, 1 block, 3 digs), Karli Niegemann (2 aces, 14 digs), Cailyn Conley (2 kills, 2 blocks), Mischa Kessler (9 assists, 4 digs) and Grace Henken (2 aces, 23 assists, 10 digs).

The win advanced the Spartans into the district championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Marysville-Pilchuck. The victory also earned a berth into next week's state tournament Nov. 18-19 at the SunDome in Yakima. 

Tickets for the district championship game can be bought online or via the GoFan app. Masks will be required in the stadium and no outside food is allowed.

The title game will be broadcast via radio online at TCSNsports.com.

