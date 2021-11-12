Spartan volleyball and football are continuing their deep march into the postseason.
Stanwood football travels to Seattle's Memorial Stadium today for a 7:45 p.m. kickoff against Eastside Catholic in the state playoffs.
Fans, supporters and students are invited to help send off the team at 3:45 p.m. by lining the sidewalks along 72nd Street NW near the high school.
For those attending the game, tickets must be purchased online or via the GoFan app. No paper tickets will be sold at the gate. Masks will be required in the stadium and no outside food is allowed.
The game will be broadcast via radio online at TCSNsports.com. For other streaming options, see the WIAA app or wiaa.com or the NFHS Network.
Stanwood volleyball earned a hard-fought five-set victory over rival Arlington (17-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-25, 15-10) in a district tournament semifinal game Thursday night. Stanwood had moved into that semifinal game with a 3-0 win Tuesday at home over Shorewood.
Against the Eagles, the Spartans were led by Jolene Henrikson (3 aces), Barrett Anderson (4 aces, 10 kills, 2 blocks, 8 digs), Mallory Duffy (2 kills, 1 block), Baylor Hezel (3 aces, 9 kills, 1 block, 7 digs), Olivia Rueckert (15 kills, 1 block, 3 digs), Karli Niegemann (2 aces, 14 digs), Cailyn Conley (2 kills, 2 blocks), Mischa Kessler (9 assists, 4 digs) and Grace Henken (2 aces, 23 assists, 10 digs).
The win advanced the Spartans into the district championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Marysville-Pilchuck. The victory also earned a berth into next week's state tournament Nov. 18-19 at the SunDome in Yakima.
Tickets for the district championship game can be bought online or via the GoFan app. Masks will be required in the stadium and no outside food is allowed.
The title game will be broadcast via radio online at TCSNsports.com.
🏈🎟 Ticket link for tonight’s @wiaawa Football game vs Eastside Catholic, 7:45pm. No paper tickets sold @ gate! https://t.co/uBYvbzJXAu pic.twitter.com/xCrfCPDR0A— Stanwood Spartan Athletics (@go_shsspartans) November 12, 2021
💥 Shock The State 🔥 @StanwoodSpartan pic.twitter.com/4DxeiGG9G6— Stanwood Spartan Athletics (@go_shsspartans) November 12, 2021
What a WIN 🏐 @shsspartanvball‼️ And an electric Spartan crowd. Let’s do it again tomorrow! #GoSparts pic.twitter.com/rPTzPzFmIT— Stanwood Spartan Athletics (@go_shsspartans) November 12, 2021
FINAL: Stanwood beats Arlington 17-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-25, 15-10.— Cameron Van Til (@CameronVanTil) November 12, 2021
The Spartans advance to the 3A District 1 championship match and clinch their fourth state berth in the past six full-length seasons. pic.twitter.com/PsYCdNzAyo
Stanwood is off to state!— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) November 12, 2021
The Spartans win the deciding 5th set 15-10 and will play Ferndale for the district title at 1 pm Saturday back at Marysville-Pilchuck. pic.twitter.com/RE9lujfn6a
Per @StanwoodSpartan’s Instagram, here is the info for the send off for the state football game Friday. pic.twitter.com/sxdpldAuBE— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) November 11, 2021
