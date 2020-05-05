The city of Stanwood is taking written public comment on plans to build Madison Place, an 81-unit multifamily apartment complex.
Grandview Homes plans to build on 5.66 acres southwest of Stanwood Cinemas in Stanwood-Camano Village, near 72nd Avenue and 265th Street NW. Comments will be accepted through May 19.
This area, also known as the Lindstrom Development, was zoned as “mixed urban village” in 2003 to create higher-density housing near stores, restaurants and entertainment. Village Commons, with 54 units, is already established there, and Cambridge Place will add 45 units when completed this summer.
Plans for the four-story, mixed-use Madison Place building includes a 190-unit self-storage business leasing office, fitness center, lounge area, elevator and secured tenant lobby on the ground floor. The loading dock for the self-storage units would be on the south side of the building, visible only from the neighboring school site.
Plans call for a pocket park and pedestrian walkways to connect to the rest of shopping center, as well as parking for the apartments and for the cinema.
Approval for Madison Place, according to the city, hinges on the following mitigation measures:
- Addition of 14 parking places to the site plan;
- Improvement of the existing shared private drive to the lot so that existing users can safely access the surrounding area during construction;
- A designated area during construction to lay materials and for employee parking to reduce impact on neighbors;
- Limit of heavy construction traffic to 265th Street;
- Installation of pedestrian crosswalks to connect to sidewalks of Village Commons, the theater and across 265th Street to Haggen Food & Pharmacy;
- Phased construction to ease disruption to neighboring businesses and residents; and
- Phased occupancy with an approved plan.
Traffic study and parking analysis
A Gibson Traffic Consultants traffic impact analysis determined that the project would affect four intersections on 72nd Avenue NW between Highway 532 and Pioneer Highway. The analysis concluded that the level of service for each intersection did not fall below the city's adopted standard.
The city requires a traffic impact fee based on the number of apartments and the daily trips from nonresidential uses. Mitigations fees were set at $12,695 for the storage unit business and $209,349 for the apartments for a total traffic mitigation fee of $222,044.
According to city planners, Stanwood’s code requires 148 parking stalls in the Madison Place development. The project will have 175 parking stalls within the site.
All areas within 500 feet of the Madison Place project share parking with each other. Since the development is being proposed on a parking lot, the city analyzed the area to ensure that the neighboring commercial and residential parking would not be harmed.
Parking requirements will be met onsite, and residents would be allowed to share empty parking spaces in the neighboring properties through the reciprocal agreements. Likewise, the business parking within the day would be able to park at the Madison Place building.
Written comments must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19. Mail to the Community Development Department at 10220 270th Street NW, Stanwood, WA 98292 or email to amy.rusko@ci.stanwood.wa.us.
The project description with links to related documents at stanwoodwa.org under Public Notices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.