Stanwood is honing an ambitious plan officials hope will connect and revitalize its two historical downtown cores.
The effort, dubbed the Twin City Mile project, is the largest part of the city’s beautification action plan, which the Stanwood City Council passed in December 2020. An 11-member steering committee, which helps define the vision and goals of the project, consists of city council members, downtown business owners, the Stanwood Camano Arts Advocacy Committee members and Stanwood Chamber of Commerce members.
“What we really want is for the city to be a city that everybody is happy to be a part of,” Stanwood Mayor Sid Roberts said. “We want to do as much as we can, what people want, within reason.”
Project elements include constructing gateways, reconfiguring travel lanes and parking, building wider sidewalks and plaza areas, building park areas and installing street trees, art and other curb-appeal amenities in stages over the next six years.
The Twin City Mile aims to create pedestrian-friendly streets, engage storefronts with walkable sidewalks, encourage use of streets for community festivals, create usable urban park spaces and promote the concept of buying local, according to the city's stanwoodtwincitymile.com project website.
The committee met three times this year so far.
“We are in the process of taking (the steering committee’s) recommendation process,” said Patricia Love, Stanwood’s community development director. “Then we will be presenting those to the City Council on July 28, and at that point we are going to ask if they have any different recommendations or changes.”
The council is expected to take action during an upcoming meeting. If approved, the city could begin preparing the 2023-2024 budget and start design work.
According to city documents, they tentatively plan to work on the Camano Street Triangle and 92nd Avenue intersection as early as 2023. They have a variety of projects tentatively planned to be completed between 2023 and 2028 on the 1-mile-long corridor between the two downtown cores.
First, however, the committee’s recommendations will pass through the Public Works Committee, Planning Commission and Economic Development Board, Love said.
A city survey in May received 277 public responses, most of them reacting positively to the project. According to city documents, the top choices from community members were sidewalk café spaces, street trees, planter boxes and hanging flowers. Community members also prioritized engaged storefronts, walk- and bike-friendly streets and streetscaping.
"The city right now, people essentially stop here for their gas and groceries on their way to Camano Island," said Kristine Birkenkopf, a steering committee member and an owner of SAAL Brewery in Stanwood. "Improving downtown is a way to improve commerce tax dollars, and it's a reason for people to come in and stay in Stanwood and not just drive through."
The steering committee also proposed a Storefront Improvement Plan, which would provide storefront owners with grants to help them spruce up their stores’ appearance. The grants would pay for half of a project, up to $10,000.
In recent years, more cities across the country are making major changes like Stanwood is proposing, according to national nonprofit organizations such as Smart Growth America and Strong Towns, which advocate for rethinking how downtowns, Main Streets and city centers are designed.
The growing movement presents an economic opportunity for communities by creating vibrant, walkable neighborhoods that can help attract and retain talented people and businesses, according to the nonprofits.
For Stanwood, the project also is an opportunity to unite the former cores of Stanwood and East Stanwood, which were two independent cities until they merged in 1960.
Roberts said the project is a great way of combining two downtowns into one, at long last.
"(The project) sort of helps aggregate the parts of downtown into a whole, unified unit," Roberts said. "My vision is to see the downtown, the Twin City Mile, as one, continuous place where people can walk and talk and go to shops and bike and enjoy their town. It's doing business and commerce on purpose and not by happenstance."
Roberts is also looking forward to seeing how the mile will take shape in the coming years.
"We've got this great Main Street, that is about a mile long, it's already in there, it has mostly sidewalks up and down it and we're just waiting," Roberts said. "It's a canvas just waiting for citizens and stakeholders to begin to paint on it."
