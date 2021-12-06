Stores stayed open late, and about 300 people roamed from one to the other, stopping at warming fires and booths scattered along the way Saturday evening in downtown Stanwood as part of the Christmas tree lighting festivities.
Meanwhile, about 300 people congregated at Camano Commons at the same time Saturday to partake in the island's Christmas tree lighting festivities, which featured hot chocolate, kids crafts, Santa, carolers and more.
Both events returned in-person this year. Camano Commons canceled their event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic while Stanwood had a virtual tree lighting.
This year, the historic Eastside downtown block was only shut down to traffic, allowing people to mingle and a crowd to circle performers from The Dance Project NW.
“It’s really nice to see the community out here together,” said Skyler Mora, a Stanwood High student in the fire science program who was tending a warming fire with other cadets.
The cadets helped kids roast marshmallows over the fire and make s’mores.
“It’s nice to see some things coming back,” said Aerol Paden, who noted that many festivals and fairs were canceled for the second summer this year.
Amy Paden appreciated how the stores were lit up and open, “so people can stop in and see all the amazing things they have.”
In the booths outside, people in holiday costumes offered cookies, candy and raffle tickets. A DJ played holiday music in various styles and the Stanwood High School Band played Christmas tunes.
When it was time for the tree lighting, everyone gathered round the tree. After several tries, it seemed the Christmas tree would remain dark. But then, the tree lit up, and people took the opportunity to take photos against the colorful lights.
“It’s one of the things that make living in a small town community wonderful,” Darren Robb said.
Robb, who is on the Stanwood City Council, often attends community gatherings. Here, he stood in the face-painting line with his little ones.
“I hope the city can continue to work with businesses to continue these. Hopefully this coming summer we can have these staples that everyone’s itching for,” Robb said.
On Camano, kids sipped hot chocolate and danced in the grassy Camano Commons to holiday tunes as Santa greeted wide-eyed children.
"I just love Santa so much," a little girl exclaimed while waiting in line to see Mr. Kringle.
Inside, booths helped dozens of kids create fingerpainted Christmas tree art. Outside, the large Christmas tree was illuminated as the Stanwood High School choir sang.
What a great turnout for Light Up Your Holidays and Hometown Holidays. Thank you to all of the businesses that made this event possible! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/UdxrROPmpr— DiscStanwoodCamano (@StanwoodCamano) December 5, 2021
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.