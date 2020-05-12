The Stanwood-Camano area hasn’t been immune to the crumbling economy and rising unemployment, but local leaders are already planning a roadmap to recovery.
Gone are the earlier predictions from economists and business leaders of a speedy “V-shaped” economic rebound. Now, federal and local experts predict the lasting impacts of businesses shutting their doors to slow the spread of COVID-19 could span years. On a national level, the Congressional Budget Office estimates the economy could contract by 40% during the second quarter.
In Stanwood, leaders are bracing for a drop in tax revenues and are starting business roundtables to help shape the path forward.
In Island County, officials have developed a three-pronged plan in hopes of getting back to business as usual.
These efforts are underway amid a backdrop of 14.7% unemployment in April nationwide, the highest rate since the Great Depression, with 20.5 million jobs vanishing as the coronavirus has shattered the economy.
In Snohomish County, one of the hardest-hit areas of the state, more than 120,000 initial jobless claims have been filed since early March — up from 3,500 during the same time a year ago. The manufacturing sector, including Boeing, has seen about 30% of workers filing jobless claims since early March.
The losses reflect what has become a severe recession caused by sudden business shutdowns in nearly every industry. Though some businesses are beginning to reopen, many small businesses are still largely shuttered.
The downturn hit Island County just as officials were already preparing to update its economic development section of the county's comprehensive plan.
Jessica Carpenter became director of Island County Planning & Community Development Jan. 21, and she started by gathering and analyzing data that is now being used for economic recovery.
“We were looking at this data from the perspective of how do we promote growth and progress in our economy,” she said. “Now we’re looking at it as, how do we restore, recover and reach a sustainable point?”
Data quantifies where the county’s economy was just before the coronavirus hit. It shows how many and what types of employers and jobs there were and where they were. It tracks job gains in health care services since 2000 and progress since the recession in construction and retail sectors. This document can measure the county’s progress as the economy comes back.
For example, 92% of Island County businesses have 10 employees or fewer, and the data shows where people commute to work and the size of the remote workforce. Now, this has become useful information to look at solutions to rebounding from COVID-19.
“We’ve pivoted, not from business as usual, but getting back to business as usual,” Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair said.
The county's plan has three sections: economic recovery, human services and community spirit.
The economic focus is to get businesses back on their feet, prevent closures and get people back to work.
Island County Human Services Director Jackie Henderson is heading the effort to connect people with what they need, whether it’s rental assistance, finding jobs or help with emotional impacts.
The recovery plan is designed to engage communities in its own solutions. The overall plan is further divided into individual community recovery plans, carried out by the local people.
The county government’s role is to support business and nonprofit organizations in reaching everyone in the communities that need help.
When financial assistance comes into the community, like with recently announced state CARES funding, Island County is setting up a structure to get that money to people on a local level. County officials are setting up channels through the chambers of commerce, the nonprofit community and a few other leads.
“It’s been a wonderful vision of how to build a bottom up coalition movement for the community recovery,” Carpenter said.
Camano Island Chamber of Commerce executive director Jessica McCready said she senses the community is ready to bounce back.
"Morale seems to be OK among business owners," she said. "I think the community has come together, I see more people ordering out and buying local."
In Stanwood, the road to economic recovery will likely consist of a series of small steps, city administrator Jennifer Ferguson said.
“I want to get business roundtables in place because different businesses need different things,” she said.
Among the first topics will be to analyze if smaller events can happen.
“We’re trying to stay positive. We want to see if we can do smaller events,” Ferguson said. “Businesses count on bringing in folks from around the area for these events.”
In addition, the city has launched a rebuilt website, discoverstanwoodcamano.com, and are asking businesses to update their listings on the page.
“We still want to expand and enhance our efforts toward marketing the community,” Ferguson said. “We also need to get back into our recruitment effort, but that’s something that takes staffing.”
The year had a promising start, with city retail sales tax collections running 46% higher in the first quarter than the prior year.
Now, the city is projecting to be down 20% to 40% in retail sales tax collections, meaning some projects will likely be paused.
“The good news is that the city has some stable reserves,” Ferguson said of the city’s $2.5 million general fund. “If it’s down 20%, then the city will be fine. We’d be able to weather that. At 40%, we would be delaying some initiatives.”
The Washington Economic and Revenue Forecast Council estimates the state could see a $3.8 billion decline in tax revenue through the remainder of the 2019-2020 budget cycle and a further $3.27 billion decline in the 2021-23 budget cycle, according to preliminary forecasts. The state Legislature may be called into a special session later this year to tackle a budget shortfall.
Meanwhile, thousands of businesses in the state and the Stanwood-Camano area applied for the federal assistance programs to help staunch the economic wounds. However, results have been mixed, Ferguson said.
More recently, 32 Stanwood businesses were among the hundreds across the state to apply for the Working Washington Small Business Emergency Grants. This $10 million program will distribute grants up to $10,000 to small businesses with up to 10 employees.
“Those who got their application in — and it was open for less than a week — they were the ones ranked and pushed forward to the state,” Ferguson said. “We still don't know if any Stanwood businesses got any of the grant.”
Congress is currently discussing another possible stimulus to bring more relief options for the unemployed, workers and businesses in addition to opening up funding for cities and states.
Stanwood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Elaine Traversi said that despite the challenges, the community and local businesses owners are staying positive.
“Because people did such a good job in the beginning, they’re better prepared to move forward now that they are getting the green light to phase-in more business,” Traversi said. “I feel like the community morale is going to boost up. Yes, the unknown is frustrating, but for the most part, people seem to be positive and the community has been so supportive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.