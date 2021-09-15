Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The City of Stanwood and City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson have agreed to part ways.
Ferguson and the city announced the separation Wednesday night. The separation was effective Monday, Sept. 13.
“Ferguson and the City of Stanwood have parted ways under the terms of her employment agreement,” according to a joint statement to the Stanwood Camano News. “The parties are currently working out other on-going issues to make it a smooth transition.”
Shawn Smith, the city’s engineer and capital projects manager, is serving as interim city administrator.
Ferguson became city administrator in October 2018. She replaced Ryan Larsen, who had served as city administrator since June 2017. Deborah Knight served as administrator before Larsen, from 2012 to 2017.
Ferguson and the city said they would not immediately comment further on the departure until details of the separation were finalized in the coming days.
Ferguson came to Stanwood with more than 25 years of experience working in public service, including elsewhere in the Pacific Northwest and Minnesota, where she worked city government positions such as director of business development, finance director and assistant city administrator.
As Stanwood’s city administrator, Ferguson helped guide the city through a pandemic, an ongoing growth spurt and several capital projects, including flood prevention efforts, new trails and upgrading parks.
Under the direction of the mayor, the city administrator oversees, administers and coordinates the activities and functions of city departments.
The City Council will now lead the search for a new city administrator.
