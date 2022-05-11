It was 50 years ago that like-minded citizens got together to found the Stanwood Area Historical Society with its mission of preserving local history.
Bobbie Mueller and her late husband Rudi, were part of that 1972 group of movers-and-shakers, and both served on the Historical Society’s board in those first years.
Rudi Mueller, a lawyer, helped create a 501(c)(3) nonprofit so the organization could seek donations to purchase the Pearson House, the home of Stanwood’s first mayor.
“Initially, it was challenging raising the money to buy the Pearson House,” Bobbie Mueller said. “But we ended up with so many people who donated to save this part of our history that we actually were able to pay off the loan in just a few years.”
Mueller, 79, a watercolor artist who now lives in the greater Seattle area, is proud of all the hard work the community has done in preserving local history over the last five decades.
“There are just so many regular people who have been such dedicated volunteers,” she said. “Of course, I also have to mention Dave Eldridge. He has been an absolute treasure and has done such a spectacular job in furthering the Historical Society’s mission.”
For more than 40 years, retired Stanwood Middle School teacher Dave Eldridge volunteered tirelessly in many different capacities, which included SAHS president, treasurer and trustee.
Eldridge, 78, retired from the Historical Society last year, and the research center was renamed the Dave Eldridge Center to honor his service to the community.
He is gratified to see the organization celebrating its half-century mark.
“It’s a great accomplishment,” Eldridge said.
Long-time Camano Island resident and former state Sen. Mary Margaret Haugen, 80, agrees.
“The Stanwood Area Historical Society has been such an important part of capturing our local history so that future generations will understand how we came to be who we are,” she said. “I firmly believe that if a community doesn’t know where it’s been, it won’t know where it’s going.”
On a recent spring afternoon, Stanwood Area Historical Society Executive Director Fred F. Poyner IV, along with trustees John Smistad and Cliff Larson, strolled the nonprofit organization’s grounds with pride.
The campus, at the corner of 102nd Ave and 271th Street in Stanwood, now includes the museum known as the D.O. Pearson House, the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, the Dave Eldridge Center and the historic Tolin House.
Poyner, who grew up on Camano Island and graduated from Stanwood High School in 1988, was hired as the organization’s first executive director last summer.
He is a historian, author and museum professional with more than 27 years of experience managing collections, exhibits and programs.
When Poyner came on as director, the Historical Society was still coping with COVID-19 public gathering restrictions. He’s glad that most have been lifted.
"After so many public spaces, including ours, faced prolonged closures and limited use, the Stanwood Area Historical Society is now back on track with renewed efforts to engage with the community," he said. "We continue to see an increase in demand for the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center as both a rental venue and community gathering place."
The Stanwood Area Historical Society has had a busy half-century filled with projects, programs and events, Poyner said.
The Floyd Hall restoration, a 20-plus-year undertaking that included repairing rotted wood walls, fixing the roof and painting the exterior, was completed this year.
“This Floyd Hall restoration has been coordinated and supported in large part by the surrounding community, from donations of materials and services to countless hours of volunteer labor to restore the hall to its former glory,” Poyner said.
The Dave Eldridge Research Center, with its robust archive that includes documents and photographs, continues to be a popular spot for those interested in local history and genealogy, he said.
Many community events are back on schedule this year, including the Old Fashioned Christmas, the collaborative Historic Sites Tours of Stanwood and Camano Island and an Independence Day celebration.
The organization has significant plans for the future, including a free, searchable online database with historical records and pictures. He said the feature should be available to the public by the end of summer.
"We are also in the planning stage to develop a new multi-use building in the lot next to the Floyd, which will serve as a resource for our collections," he said.
A summer celebration is also in the pipeline.
"On July 2nd, our Independence Day celebration will return with live music at the Floyd," Poyner said of the event with will offer a salmon barbecue, beer garden and free activities for kids.
Smistad, 83, who has been a trustee for more than 20 years, is feeling confident about the Historical Society’s future.
“We had some challenges over the years, but we always seem to come together and figure things out,” he said. “The fact that we were able to hire a director in a paid position was a very positive step forward. I’m pleased with all that Fred has done since he’s been here.”
Poyner said that over the years, the society's mission has evolved beyond just preserving and displaying historical material.
"We also strive to look at the relevancy of our collection to make sure the community as a whole can understand the significance," he said.
Public commitment to the Stanwood Area Historical Society remains strong
"The support of our community partners, including our many volunteers plus organizations like the Tulalip Tribes and the Stillaguamish Tribes, has made the last half-century incredible," Poyner said. "We are all looking forward to a future just as successful in preserving and sharing our area's unique history."
Although tickets to the Stanwood Area Historical Society 50th Anniversary Fundraiser Luncheon on May 14 are sold out, donations to support SAHS may be made at luncheon.sahs-fncc.org.
