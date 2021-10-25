In the race for Snohomish County Council seat for District 1 — representing north county, including Stanwood — incumbent Nate Nehring, a Republican, faces Democratic challenger Nicole Ng-A-Qui.
Nehring spoke about his key issues during an Oct. 13 online candidate forum hosted by the Stanwood-Camano chapter of the American Association of University Women and the Stanwood Camano News.
He said housing affordability and preservation of open space are his top two priorities when addressing growth in the area. Nehring, who is seeking his second term, said he will continue to focus on public safety, growing jobs and lowering taxes.
“I’m proud of the work I’ve done so far and look forward to continuing that work,” he said, highlighting his efforts to help start the North County law enforcement-embedded social worker program and help create the Regional Apprenticeship Pathways Program.
Ng-A-Qui said during the online candidate forum that she wants to promote more sustainable housing options.
“I would challenge the developers to build in a way that is sustainable” and more environmentally friendly, she said.
Ng-A-Qui, a local small business owner, said tackling the homeless issue is part of addressing future housing and growth plans.
“I feel like I bring new and fresh ideas to the table,” she said. “I feel like we’re doing things the same old, same old, and we need to do some things differently.”
Unopposed local candidates
Several local races have just one candidate. They are:
Stanwood Mayor: Sid Roberts
Camano Island Fire & Rescue commissioner, Pos. 1: Kim E. Williams
Camano Island Fire & Rescue commissioner, Pos. 3: “Kelly” William Yadon
Camano Island Fire & Rescue commissioner, Pos. 5: Janice Treml
Port of Mabana commissioner, Pos. 3: Lincoln Libby
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.