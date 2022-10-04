The Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians will receive $4.9 million to move a dike and excavate river channels to allow water to flow more freely in a new 230-acres estuary. Work should start next year, according to project documents.
In previous years, the restoration effort received grant money from the state group to help buy the land, which sits about 7 feet above sea level and was diked and drained in the late 1800s for farming.
The site — south of the Boe Road and north of Hatt’s Slough, west of the Marine Drive bridge over the Stillaguamish — is part of a larger effort to help restore salmon habitat, particularly the struggling chinook salmon.
Only around 500 chinook returned to the Stillaguamish River in recent years, down compared to historical annual estimates of about 30,000, according to past estimates.
The site borders The Nature Conservancy’s Port Susan Bay preserve and would be similar to the Tribe’s recently restored zis a ba site and the nearby Leque Island habitat restoration project.
The recently restored estuary acreage is part of a larger effort to reverse past diking, which walled off about 4,000 acres of estuary habitat from the 1800s to 1955 in the lower Stillaguamish.
Local conservancy groups estimate 2,000 more restored estuary acres are needed to help salmon numbers substantially increase. Conservation groups said it could take 10 years or more to create enough estuaries, which are also critical for trapping sediment and protecting from storm surges. The estuaries are also a key to fighting climate change by efficiently locking away carbon, according to emerging research.
“These grants are a driving force for salmon recovery in Washington,” Jeff Breckel, chair of the Salmon Recovery Funding Board, said in a statement. “Without this funding, we likely would lose our salmon. And that’s a Washington I wouldn’t want to live in.”
The Salmon Recovery Board also approved an additional $58 million in grant requests for 55 projects through the Puget Sound Acquisition and Restoration program once funding is approved by the Legislature in 2023. If approved, the combined funding would be the largest amount of money directed at salmon recovery in a single year since the board was created 23 years ago.
The $76 million in grants went to 138 projects in 30 of the state’s 39 counties. The grants will pay for work to restore salmon habitat, including repairing degraded habitat in rivers, removing barriers blocking salmon migration and conserving pristine habitat.
“This is incredibly important work,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a news release. “The projects will help restore salmon across the state. That means more salmon for our endangered orcas, more jobs for people and industries that rely on salmon and improved habitat that can better protect us from floods and the effects of climate change.”
Funding for the grants comes from the sale of state bonds, a federal grant from the Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund, and funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“Thousands of people across the state have been working for years to put these projects together,” said Megan Duffy, director of the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office, which supports the Salmon Recovery Funding Board. “This local process makes sure that we are funding projects important for saving salmon and important to residents in their neighborhoods. It’s a great example of people working with local, state and federal agencies to make a difference for salmon.”
