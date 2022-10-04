salmon.jpg

One of the largest chunks of $76 million in grant money awarded by the state Salmon Recovery Board is for a Stanwood-area project.

The Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians will receive $4.9 million to move a dike and excavate river channels to allow water to flow more freely in a new 230-acres estuary. Work should start next year, according to project documents.

