The Stanwood City Council voted to make Stanwood a Purple Heart city and finalized three projects during its Sept. 18 meeting.
In a unanimous vote, the council declared Stanwood a Purple Heart city — an alliance with the Military Order of the Purple Heart, an organization consisting of combat veterans. The move will help the organization establish a Veterans of Foreign Wars post and is a symbolic show of support for Stanwood’s veterans.
“I’ll just say we, the City of Stanwood, by making this declaration, passing this resolution, we are one of the final cities in the county,” councilmember Marcus Metz said. “And shortly, if not after this, all cities in Snohomish County will be declared a Purple Heart city, and I think that’s a fantastic show of support for our veterans.”
Stanwood becomes one of more than 200 cities nationwide now with the title. The Purple Heart is the oldest military decoration, created as the Badge of Military Merit by General George Washington in 1782, to honor all military service members who have been wounded or killed during combat.
Council members also approved payment for three projects that have been completed. Each of the three votes were unanimous.
$63,000 for asphalt repairs across the city.
$1.8 million to improve pump, mechanical, power and control system to Main Lift Station and the force main that connects it to the wastewater treatment plant.
$338,000 to improve two street sections — 68th Avenue NW to 280th Street and 272nd Avenue NW to 276th Street — by repairing damaged asphalt and adding more American Disabilities Act ramps.
