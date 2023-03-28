The Stanwood City Council on Thursday adopted an initiative and referendum process that gives Stanwood voters the ability to put a measure on the ballot.
That measure could become city law if approved by the majority of voters.
Council member Steve Shepro asked for this issue to be considered during the city’s task of updating Stanwood’s municipal code, the collection of laws passed by city government.
Before this change to the way the city operates, the city had a process that allowed voters to propose changes to city laws as an advisory vote to inform council members, who could then can act as they see fit.
“Like most of you I’ve strongly advocated for greater citizen involvement and participation in civic matters, and I just think this is just one more opportunity to accomplish that,” Shepro said.
“The citizens of Stanwood impress me daily with suggestions and comments they come forward with. I know there are some things that are pretty far out and don’t apply, but for the most part I must say it’s been eye-opening to read and observe and talk to people in my community and find out what they see happening. And I embrace anything that they bring to me seriously. I see this as an opportunity to expand on that.”
Now voters can petition to place initiatives and referendums on the ballot to directly legislate city law.
The power of initiatives allows voters to directly enact a new ordinance. The power of referendum allows voters to reject or overturn legislation adopted by the City Council.
Mayor Sid Roberts said that voters rarely opt to use these powers, which are restricted to ordinances. They’re narrow in scope and can’t change existing resolutions or zoning.
This changes how quickly ordinances can be enacted after council approval. Instead of immediate action, ordinances are enacted 30 days after approval if no petitions are presented.
Municipal code update
The rest of the comprehensive update of the city’s municipal code was a fine-toothed edit to modernize language, remove legal jargon and make it consistent with current state and federal laws.
The results should be more organized and understandable and user-friendly for staff, property owners, developers and anyone wanting to read it.
The last comprehensive update was in the late 1960s. Fifty years of amendments has resulted in inconsistencies, conflicts and outdated regulations, said Community Development Director Patricia Love.
The work to update the code is important because it defines and guides city law. The update is being done in sections.
The council approved the first three sections, which sets basics for the code, such as style and numbering system and notes the city is classified as a noncharter code city, a system operating under the mayor-council plan of government — and now allowing the initiative referendum process.
The current updates cover city governance matters regarding council, city administration, officers and directors, city hall operations, contracts, donations, public notices, emergency management, ethics and much more.
The council approved the updates provided so far, as the process continues.
