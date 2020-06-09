Nurture or nature?
Much debate goes into the talent of artists, and whether it comes naturally or must be developed, but the same is true for scientists.
In its effort to advance gender equity for women and girls, the Stanwood-Camano branch of the American Association of University Women annually honors several high school juniors who excel in the sciences at the Stanwood Camano, Arlington and Lakewood high schools.
“The students were identified by the schools’ faculty as outstanding scholars,” said Leslie Moore, the STEM Scholar chairwoman of the local AAUW program. “This is part of AAUW’s national effort to encourage girls and women to pursue careers in STEM.”
Most of this year’s honorees had an early interest in science.
“One of my earliest memories of interest in science was being the only first-grader in my class who wanted to dissect a cow eye,” said Avery Zill, a Stanwood High School student.
Since then, several role models in STEM fields broadened her interest in science.
“I have drawn inspiration from various family members,” Zill said. “My parents, who always encouraged my interests; cousins that went into the medical field; and my aunt who's a nurse.”
Her mother was not surprised when her daughter decided to pursue biology in college, for a career in the medical field.
“Avery's interest in science and the human body has continued to evolve as she has gotten older,” her mother said. “We are thrilled that Avery is being recognized for her hard work and continued desire to contribute to the science community."
Stanwood’s STEM Scholar in technology, Emily Molstad, found herself to be passionate about her engineering classes in high school. She said she always enjoyed different STEM subjects, but it wasn’t until an Engineering and Design class with teacher Nathan Hanson that she could imagine a career in STEM.
Through the Technology Student Association, an after-school club, Molstad and her team placed first in state for Board Game Design last year, earning a trip to the national convention in Washington, D.C. They placed first again this year, but the national convention in Nashville was cancelled.
Stanwood’s STEM Scholar in math, Hannah Woods, also found that the STEM subjects came easy for her.
“I’ve always had a knack for STEM-related topics,” Woods said. “But the teachers I've had along the way have been a large factor in my pursuit. Mr. Swanson has been my math teacher since freshman year, and I don't think I'd have the same skill set without him.”
Woods plans to become an engineer.
“I haven't pinned down which field specifically. I've been bouncing back and forth in deciding what I'd like to do with my future, but this recognition feels like a sign in a way.”
That’s something local AAUW members said they like to hear. Each year, AAUW members work to make a difference in the academic lives of girls. They raise money for projects like this with their Purses with a Purpose luncheon and auction, which also helps pay STEM students to attend a summer camp.
“This year, to honor the students’ hard work, we are sending a letter of recognition for their student portfolios and a $25 gift card,” said Moore, the STEM Scholar chairwoman.
In an average year, 425 scholars from 159 schools across the state are honored as part of the AAUW-WA Scholar Recognition Program. The girls said they appreciate the recognition.
“I am very thankful for this award,” Woods said. “I am proud to represent my school and the women of my generation.”
