Bitter cold air is moving into Western Washington this week, bringing a chance of lowland snow.
The first chance for snow is overnight Sunday into Monday morning when snow levels are set to drop to around 500 feet for a potential dusting in the Puget Sound Convergence zone in and around Snohomish County, according to the National Weather Service office in Seattle.
However, between 1-3 inches of snow is possible in areas such as Arlington, prompting the Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory from 6 p.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday for areas closer to the Cascade foothills.
Then cold air from Canada will gradually seep into Western Washington. By Thursday, temperatures in the Stanwood-Camano area should see highs in the 30s and lows in the teens to mid 20s, according to forecasters.
"Eyes are then on the next incoming systems ... for another threat of lowland snow," according to the Weather Service.
Forecasters warn they don't yet have a solid consensus in weather models to pin down exact snow totals but "the setup is still in place for a snow-producing pattern," according to the Weather Service. "Biggest question will be the extent of moisture which will likely continue to change and evolve as the events draw near. In any case, messaging is to be prepared for wintry weather this week and into the weekend."
While we're confident it'll be some of the coldest air we've seen this winter, this is still uncertainty in just how low temperatures may drop! Here's a look at the ranges we might see by Friday morning! #wawx pic.twitter.com/HZEIsCnyfr— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 7, 2021
So here's the deal! Our radar algorithms can depict precipitation type but isn't always spot on so getting reports from the ground (aka all our followers) and webcams will very helpful this evening to know if any snow is falling! Thanks in advance for all your reports! #wawx pic.twitter.com/0cGoaFHPwL— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 8, 2021
