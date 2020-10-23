The first frost of the season may happen this weekend, forecasters warn.
The National Weather Service office in Seattle has issued a Freeze Watch for the Stanwood-Camano area from Saturday night into Sunday morning. Though area's could see frost Saturday morning as well, meteorologists said.
The cold air system comes on the heels of a punch of moisture that dumped rain in the lowlands and snow in the Cascades on Friday. Accumulations at the mountain passes was expected to be minor, forecasters said.
Friday night, the low is forecast to be around 36 degrees in Stanwood. On After a mostly sunny high of 53 degrees on Saturday, the mercury should drop to a low between 27 degrees and 32 degrees, depending on location.
Sunday will be even colder but sunny and clear, with a daytime high of 49 degrees and a nighttime low of 32 degrees.
"Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold," forecasters said. "To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing."
We dry out this weekend but cold air remains. Morning temperatures by Sunday and Monday will be below freezing almost everywhere in Western Washington, bringing our first widespread freeze of the season. Protect sensitive plants! #wawx pic.twitter.com/pwBVq5THMT— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 23, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.