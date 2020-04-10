Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Friday, April 10
- 157 cases in Island County and seven deaths. There are 35 confirmed cases and no deaths on Camano Island. Last Friday, there were 122 cases in the county, 27 cases on Camano and four deaths in the county.
- 1,802 confirmed cases and 110 probable cases in Snohomish County with 67 deaths. Last Friday, there were 1,450 cases and 42 deaths. There are 105 people hospitalized and 1,054 have recovered. There are also 126 health care workers in the county who have now tested positive for the virus.
- 75 cases and seven deaths in Stanwood, including 32 confirmed or probable cases and six deaths in connection with Josephine Caring Community. Last Friday, there were 61 cases in town.
- 173 cases and five deaths in Skagit County as of Wednesday.
- At least 9,608 confirmed cases statewide with 446 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. April 8.
New developments
Maintaining Employee Health Insurance Coverage: Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler is encouraging all health insurers to work with employers who want to keep their employees on their health plans and is expediting review of any changes to eligibility requirements. Washington state’s Health Benefit Exchange has opened a special enrollment period through May 8. Individuals looking for coverage should call the exchange at 855-923-4633. Depending on their financial situation, they could qualify for reduced premium or free coverage. For more information click here.
- Washington Health Benefit Exchange Reminds Individuals Health Insurance Options available through Healthplanfinder: Washington Health Benefit Exchange today is reminding individuals impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in Washington that the original special enrollment period is extended through May 8, 2020, with coverage beginning May 1, 2020. Individuals who are currently uninsured can contact an Exchange certified Navigator, Broker or Enrollment Center to start the special enrollment process. These insurance experts are available by phone and can also answer any questions consumers may have and help them get enrolled. Consumers can find local experts using the WAPlanfinder Mobile App or visiting here.
- L&I issues guidance to help grocery stores keep workers safe during pandemic: The Department of Labor & Industries has issued specific guidance for the grocery and retail industry to go along with previously released general guidance for workplaces.
Inslee says now is not time to abandon 'stay home, stay healthy' initiative: Recent data indicates Washingtonians are starting to see the positive effects of the stay home, stay healthy order. While this is an encouraging sign, there is a critical caveat — our progress could easily be undone, state health officials said. “Our current projections are built on the assumption that people will continue to follow physical distancing in their lives,” Gov. Jay Inslee said. “The threat of this virus is just as deadly now as it was on March 23 when I directed Washingtonians to stay home and stay healthy.” The state is seeing fewer infections than anticipated — a flattening of the curve — and it is critical that everyone maintain physical distancing and good hygiene behaviors in the weeks to come, he said. The nice weather in parts of Washington makes it tempting to go outside in areas that crowd easily such as playgrounds or walking paths, but now is not the time, he said. “We need Washingtonians to keep up the good work because what we’re doing it is in fact working, but we can’t stop yet,” Inslee said. “The actions of one affect us all. Please stay home so that efforts to fight this deadly virus to date are not in vain.”
University of Washington and Western Washington University to hold commencements online: Officials from Western Washington University and University of Washington announced this week that spring commencements in June will move to a virtual format.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
Connect with us
You can send news tips related to COVID-19 to newsroom@scnews.com
