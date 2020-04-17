Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Friday, April 17
- 165 cases in Island County and eight deaths. There are 36 confirmed cases and no deaths on Camano Island. Last Friday, there were 157 cases in the county, 35 cases on Camano and seven deaths in the county.
- 2,056 confirmed cases and 163 probable cases in Snohomish County with 88 deaths. Last Friday, there were 1,803 cases and 67 deaths. There are 64 people hospitalized and 1,499 have recovered. There are also 171 health care workers in the county who have now tested positive for the virus.
- 78 cases and seven deaths in Stanwood, including 34 confirmed or probable cases and six deaths in connection with Josephine Caring Community. Last Friday, there were 68 cases in town.
- 213 cases and six deaths in Skagit County as of Thursday.
- At least 11,512 confirmed cases statewide with 583 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. April 15.
New developments
- Inslee expands eviction moratorium and adds additional protections for residential and some commercial tenants: Gov. Jay Inslee expanded protections for renters as COVID-19 continues to impact the finances of Washingtonians statewide. Inslee’s new proclamation extends and expands the original order through June 4.
- COVID-19 testing site opening next week in Mount Vernon: Skagit County will open a drive-through coronavirus testing site as it begins to plan for the reopening of businesses and the end of social distancing. Priority will go to first responders and health care workers, partly because of their greater chance of exposure and partly to act as a test run before the testing site is open to the general public. The site could open to the general public on April 27 and test 100 people per day. Read more about the effort here.
- Snohomish County officials urge people stay home, stay healthy: Snohomish County health officials said in an online news conference today residents should understand that cloth face coverings will become a new normal for us for a while, especially in settings for physical separation of 6 feet or greater cannot be maintained for an extended period. "As some essential businesses restart or expand, they are there to perform just that, an essential business," said Dr. Chris Spitters, Snohomish Health District health officer. "Now is not the time to venture out for a playdate, visit family that you haven't seen in a while or engage in other activities that really aren't necessary."
- COVID-19 survivors may help save lives by donating blood: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, the National Institutes of Health, the Washington State Department of Health and Bloodworks Northwest are partnering to make the antibodies of people who have recovered from COVID-19 available to those currently sick with the disease. This is one potentially effective treatment that can be administered and evaluated soon, while vaccines are being developed. When someone is infected with a virus, their body makes antibodies, or proteins, that help their immune system kill the virus. Plasma is the part of blood that contains those antibodies. People who have previously been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 may have antibodies specific to the virus. Treating patients with plasma donated by people who were previously sick with the same infection (called convalescent plasma) or with concentrated antibodies manufactured from pools of convalescent plasma (called hyperimmune globulin) has been successfully used to treat other infectious diseases. “Treating patients with the antibody-based products from those who have survived an infection may boost the immune systems of those who are sick and has the potential to save lives,” said Sridhar Basavaraju, M.D., Director of CDC’s Office of Blood, Organ and Other Tissue Safety. As CDC works with the Washington State Department of Health to contact patients previously infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, the nonprofit blood collection organization Bloodworks Northwest will ensure that donors are healthy enough to donate and will coordinate testing to determine the level of antibodies in their blood. Once collected, plasma will be made into hyperimmune globulin to be studied for effectiveness. Other plasma will also be available to healthcare providers for transfusion as convalescent plasma. The FDA regulates convalescent plasma when it is infused into patients as an “investigational new drug” and will permit doctors to use it to treat patients with COVID-19 after submitting a request to FDA for investigational use.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
- Safe Harbor Free Clinic: safeharborfreeclinic.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
