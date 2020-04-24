Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Friday, April 24
Island County
- Countywide: 0 new cases in the past day. In all, 168 cases and nine deaths.
- Camano Island: 0 new cases in the past day (the last confirmed case on the island was reported on April 16). In all, 36 confirmed cases and no deaths.
Snohomish County
- Countywide: 28 new cases in the past day. In all, 2,268 cases, 199 probable cases and 103 deaths. There are 52 people hospitalized and 1,528 have recovered.
- Stanwood: 0 new cases in the past day. In all, 81 cases and seven deaths.
- Josephine Caring Community: 0 new cases in the past day. In all, 34 confirmed or probable cases and six deaths.
Skagit County
- Countywide: In all, 280 cases and 10 deaths as of Thursday.
Washington state
- In all, 12,753 cases and 711 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. April 22.
New developments
- Coronavirus death toll in the US rises to 50,000: The death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 50,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, in what is the world's deadliest Covid-19 outbreak. More than 3,000 deaths came in the last 24 hours, and there are now over 870,000 confirmed cases nationwide.
- Gov. Inslee announces plan to allow construction projects previously underway to be completed: Gov. Jay Inslee, in consultation with the state’s construction industry, announced a plan today to allow current construction projects to be completed. The recommendations were informed by workers, contractors, health and safety experts, and local government officials, for safe construction standards. "I thank all those involved in the construction work group in helping us get to this decision in a responsible way that supports workers, businesses, and communities in a way that protects the health of all of their families and ours,” Inslee said. “Our strategy is working and we need to keep with it. We would much rather protect people from sickness and death now, so that we don’t have to go through this crisis all over again later.” Read the full plan on the governor's Medium page. The governor, state Department of Commerce and stakeholder groups will continue to develop plans for other industries.
- State health officials provide update: The state Department of Health epidemiological data suggests that COVID-19 activity peaked in Washington at the end of March. While activity declined during early April, this decline may have slowed during the past week. Data from the past week are always preliminary and difficult to interpret so we will not fully understand these data for another week. The public health system in Washington is currently responding to outbreaks of COVID-19 in long term care settings, homeless shelters, food processing plants and among agricultural workers. The Department of Health has convened an expert group of modelers to analyze our epidemiologic data. This group predicts with a high degree of confidence that relaxation of social distancing conditions to pre-COVID-19 levels will result in a sharp increase in the numbers of cases after 2 weeks. The group also believes that current diagnosis counts are still too high to lessen social distancing measures within the next two weeks.
- Testing capacity continues to increase steadily: As a result of a decrease in seasonal flu activity the state Department of Health believes fewer people are experiencing symptoms that lead people to seek testing. For the week of April 11-17, 2,730 people were tested daily, on average. Officials estimate we will need to be able to test about 30,000 people per day initially to adequately identify those who have contracted the virus and prevent those individuals from spreading the virus. The primary constraint to testing continues to be access to swabs, viral transport media, specimen bags, and reagents that labs use. The state also continues its aggressive procurement of personal protective equipment and has now ordered more than $300 million in supplies, most of which is still on the way.
- Unemployment update: Late on Saturday, April 18, the state Employment Security Department updated its unemployment system to enable several provisions of the federal CARES Act: expanding eligibility for unemployment benefits to those previously ineligible such as independent contractors, self-employed workers, and those with fewer than 680 hours; increasing weekly unemployment benefits by $600; and extending benefits by 13 weeks. Since the launch of those updates, almost $900M has been sent to Washingtonians, bringing the total paid out since the crisis began to nearly $1.4B. Those dollars are having a tremendous impact within communities across the state, providing critical relief for people under incredible financial pressure as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. During the week of April 12-18, there were 82,435 initial and 605,514 total claims for unemployment benefits, according to ESD. While initial claims declined 42 percent from the previous week, the total claims continued to grow. During the week of April 12-18, ESD paid out over $177 million to 352,909 unemployed workers, a $51.3 million increase from the previous week. Since the week ending March 7 when COVID-19 job losses began, the department has paid out nearly $496 million in benefits to Washingtonians.
- Funds for small business grant: The Washington State Department of Commerce on Thursday, April 23, announced a doubling of funds available to very small businesses impacted by COVID-19 through the Working Washington Small Business emergency grant program, bringing the total to $10 million. The new $5 million in funds are from the state’s $200 million emergency response fund approved by the Legislature in March.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
- Safe Harbor Free Clinic: safeharborfreeclinic.org
- Camano Animal Shelter Association: camanoanimalshelter.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
