Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area, Snohomish County and Washington.
Friday, March 20
- A woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions connected to Josephine Caring Community in Stanwood died Thursday, March 19, health officials announced Friday. It is the second COVID-19 related death in connection to the Stanwood facility: A man in his 80s with the virus died March 9. The Snohomish Health District is reporting 17 cases in connection to Josephine as of Friday, but that number likely includes pending tests, said Terry Robertson, CEO of Josephine.
- 19 cases in Island County and one death. Health officials have said there are cases on both Camano and Whidbey island.
- 385 cases in Snohomish County with eight deaths. In the county, there are 16 cases listed as probable, 64 are hospitalized and 124 have recovered.
- 23 confirmed or probable cases in Stanwood.
- 25 cases in Skagit County.
- At least 1,524 confirmed cases statewide with 83 deaths. There are now confirmed cases in 24 of the state's 39 counties.
Case investigations
- Due to the increasing number of cases, Snohomish Health District disease investigators are no longer able to contact every person who is considered a close contact of a confirmed case, officials announced Thursday. "We are still contacting all confirmed cases, which includes anyone who has a positive test result as well as anyone who is a close contact of a confirmed case and develops symptoms of respiratory illness," officials wrote in their online announcement. Now, when someone is contacted by the Snohomish Health District because they are a confirmed case, they will receive instructions to notify close contacts and provide them with instructions on what they need to do.
Business, donation resources
- The city of Stanwood has compiled some information for local business owners online. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to Small Business Administration information on disaster relief and loans. See the information here or visit stanwoodwa.org.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- The Stanwood Chamber of Commerce wants Stanwood-Camano businesses to fill out this form to help them target services during the pandemic. Take the survey here.
- On Wednesday, March 18, the chambers also launched a local Facebook group listing all the Stanwood-Camano eateries offering takeout. See it by clicking here.
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation officials have set up the Stanwood-Camano Disaster Relief Fund. The organization is seeking one-time or recurring donations. SCAF will match up to $25,000 in recurring donations. Donations can also be made online at s-caf.org or by check to SCAF and mailed to P.O. Box 1209, Stanwood, WA 98292.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
