Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area, Snohomish County and Washington.
Friday, March 27
- A man in his 80s with underlying health conditions connected to Josephine Caring Community died, according to Snohomish Health District officials. It is the fourth death of a person connected to the Josephine facility. A woman in her 70s died March 24, a woman in her 90s died March 19 and a man in his 80s died on March 9.
- 48 cases in Stanwood, and 21 confirmed or suspected cases connected to Josephine Caring Community.
- 80 cases in Island County and one death. Health officials said Friday that about 22% (or about 17) of the confirmed cases are of Camano Island residents. Island County Public Health is continuing to investigate a confirmed COVID-19 outbreak at Careage of Whidbey in Coupeville where 42 cases have now been confirmed and test results are pending for other residents and employees.
- 912 confirmed cases and 43 probable cases in Snohomish County with 23 deaths — including five newly reported deaths. There are 69 people hospitalized and 420 have recovered. There are also 42 health care workers in the county who have now tested positive for the virus.
- 91 cases and one death in Skagit County.
- At least 3,700 confirmed cases statewide with 175 deaths.
New developments
- Josephine Caring Community in Stanwood announced Friday morning that in their Suites Assisted Living facility there are currently no positive cases of COVID-19 and there are no pending tests outstanding. "We continue to monitor residents temp daily and monitor for any signs and symptoms of elevated temps, cough or breathing problems," officials posted in an online notice. "All employees are screened daily and wear a mask at all times. We continue to self-quarantine with no group dining, no group activities, no visitors." In the nursing home facility, residents who have tested positive and have symptoms are still quarantined to a designated hallway, officials said. Staff who work on this unit are scheduled to work only on that unit. There are few tests outstanding, they said.
- Fewer working at high school construction site but work not stopping: Gov. Jay Inslee this week added new guidance to say most construction is a nonessential activity, meaning workers on most commercial and residential construction sites should stay home. The only exceptions are construction related to essential activities like health care, transportation, energy, defense, critical manufacturing and schools — like in Stanwood. Liz Jamieson, construction manager for the Stanwood Camano School District, said the local Education Service District confirmed with the state that school construction is allowed to continue. However, some of the project's subcontractors have opted to stay home, she said. "We do have fewer people on site" but the project remains on schedule.
- County gets shipment of much-needed PPE equipment: Snohomish County received a shipment of Personal Protective Equipment late Thursday from the Strategic National Stockpile. Work is underway to inventory and distribute PPE to our county's first responders and medical community, the county's Department of Emergency Management announced Friday.
- Drive-through testing at capacity: All available appointments for the drive-through COVID-19 testing facility in Everett were full by 1 p.m. Friday. Officials urged people to check back Saturday for new slots to open for next week. This site is only for high-risk Snohomish County residents (such as first responders and nurses) who have symptoms.
- SnoPUD to suspend reading meters, estimate customers' bills: With a focus on keeping its employees and customers safe during the COVID-19 outbreak, Snohomish County PUD has temporarily suspended reading meters and paused sending meter readers into the field. As a result, PUD residential and small business customers may temporarily receive an estimated bill rather than one based on an accurate read, the utility announced Friday. Estimated bills now draw on both prior usage patterns and known weather conditions to predict customer usage during the month their meter was not read. However, customers whose behaviors have changed during the COVID-19 outbreak will likely receive an estimated bill that reflects their typical usage, PUD officials said. That includes residential customers who are staying home and using more energy or small business customers whose businesses have closed. Customers who believe their estimated bill is incorrect can call the PUD’s Customer Service at 425-783-1000 or email a photo of their PUD meter dial and meter number to meterreadingphoto@snopud.com to have their estimated bill adjusted. During this time, the PUD has also temporarily paused disconnects and late fees to help customers. For more infomation, visit snopud.com.
- Department of Commerce announced $1.8 million in additional state grants to rural counties to assist people and businesses impacted by COVID-19.
- Department of Fish and Wildlife has temporarily closed recreational fishing and shellfishing statewide in the wake of Gov. Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order.
Restaurants and food options
- See our list of local restaurants that are open for takeout or delivery
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- QFC: Open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. QFC in Stanwood offers delivery and curbside pickup for a fee via QFC and Instcart. Exclusive shopping for seniors age 60 and older 7-8 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
- Haggen: Open 5 a.m. to midnight. Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-9 a.m. is the reserved time for vulnerable individuals to shop.
- Camano Plaza IGA: Opens for seniors and vulnerable shoppers Monday through Friday 6-8 a.m. Regular hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- Elger Bay Grocery & Café: Call 360-387-9120 to order delivery, $5, between 12-6:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The store and café takeout are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Camano Chapel: Food Bank on Mondays. They bring food to your car. 360-387-7202; camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
Transportation
- Area buses are changing their routes and schedules. Read more here.
Business, donation resources
- The city of Stanwood has compiled some information for local business owners online. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to Small Business Administration information on disaster relief and loans. See the information here or visit stanwoodwa.org.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- The Stanwood Chamber of Commerce wants Stanwood-Camano businesses to fill out this form to help them target services during the pandemic. Take the survey here.
- On Wednesday, March 18, the chambers also launched a local Facebook group listing all the Stanwood-Camano eateries offering takeout. See it by clicking here.
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation officials have set up the Stanwood-Camano Disaster Relief Fund. The organization is seeking one-time or recurring donations. SCAF will match up to $25,000 in recurring donations. Donations can also be made online at s-caf.org or by check to SCAF and mailed to P.O. Box 1209, Stanwood, WA 98292.
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood-Camano is open and providing critical essential services. Those impacted by COVID-19 can contact the Community Resource Center at 360-629-5257 ext. 1001 or email resources@crc-sc.org to get help navigating community resources and financial assistance options. To limit our in-person interactions, the organization is offering limited hours (1-4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.Saturdays) or by appointment.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
Connect with us
You can send news tips related to COVID-19 to newsroom@scnews.com
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.