Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Friday, May 1
Island County
- Countywide: 3 new cases since yesterday. In all, 175 cases and nine deaths.
- Camano Island: 0 new cases since April 16. In all, 36 confirmed cases and no deaths.
Snohomish County
- Countywide: 20 new cases since yesterday. In all, 2,467 cases, 229 probable cases and 109 deaths. There are 66 people hospitalized and 1,682 have recovered.
- Stanwood: 1 new cases since yesterday. In all, 86 cases, seven deaths and 67 have recovered.
- Josephine Caring Community: 0 new cases. In all, 34 confirmed or probable cases and six deaths.
Skagit County
- Countywide: 15 new cases since yesterday. In all, 337 cases and 13 deaths.
Washington state
- In all, 14,637 cases and 824 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. April 30.
New developments
- Inslee extends stay-home order through May 31, outlines plan to reopen state in phases:: Gov. Jay Inslee announced in a televised press conference Friday that he was extending Washington’s stay-home order through May 31 while also laying out plans for some businesses to reopen. “If we stick together for a while longer, we don’t lose the gains we’ve already made,” Inslee said. The plan calls for restarting the state's economy in four phases. “We have not won this fight against this virus,” Inslee said. There will be a minimum of three weeks between each phase, he said. He also said counties not hit hard by the virus — such as Columbia, Garfield, Jefferson, Lincoln, Pend Orielle, Skamania, Kittitas, Ferry, Grays Harbor and Wahkiakum — could begin reopening at a faster rate. The second phase would allow camping, new construction and in-store retail purchases with restrictions. Barber shops and salons could also reopen at that time, and restaurants could reopen at half capacity and table sizes limited to five. The third phase would expand group gatherings to 50 or less, including sports activities and would allow restaurants to increase capacity to 75%. Gyms and movie theaters could reopen at half capacity, but nightclubs and entertainment venues will still remain closed during this phase. During the last phase, most public interactions would resume, with social distancing, with bars, restaurants and entertainment and sporting venues returning to their maximum capacity. Phase One of the reopening plan starts Tuesday, May 5. See the chart on the four phases here:
- Snohomish County Parks to reopen for day-use May 5: In alignment with Gov. Jay Inslee’s easing of outdoor recreation restrictions, Snohomish County parks will open gates and most parking lots on May 5. Play structures, ball fields and spray pads will remain closed. Parking lots and some gates will open. There are still no events or gatherings, and camping and picnic shelter use is still not allowed until at least May 20. Playgrounds will remain closed until further notice. There may be portable restroom use at all parks. Limited parking will be enforced based on capacity. Flowing Lake Park will remain closed due to construction until further notice. This closure includes the entire park, boat launch, camping, playground, parking and restrooms. Social distancing is still required at all times. Please come prepared with water, hand sanitizer, cloth facial coverings and follow all state and local health guidelines. Parks is also extending annual parking and boat launch passes for the time parks were closed.
- Stanwood continues precautions for COVID-19 and planning for reopening of some city services: The City of Stanwood is planning to reopen city services on a phased approach coordinated with regional and state agencies, officials announced Friday. Those interested in community updates should monitor the city website — stanwoodwa.org — and city social media sites for updates regarding the timing of services to re-open, local business updates, community resources and links other agencies. City Council meetings will continue to be conducted online. City facilities, including City Hall and the Stanwood Police Department, will remain closed to the public at this time. Parks and trails will open Tuesday, but visitors are expected to comply with social distancing guidelines to ensure the facilities will remain open. Restrooms will remain closed. Disc golf at Church Creek Park will be open for groups. Picnic Shelters will remain closed. The skate park at Heritage Park will remain closed. Ballfield use and rentals will remain unavailable and closed. Stanwood’s Clean Sweep Day — a community clean-up day for city residents only with proof of address — will be May 16 in the parking lot at the Country Store (formerly Thrifty Foods). Social distancing and new protocols will be in place for those needing to dispose of garbage and household items.
- Evergreen State Fair canceled for this year: Snohomish County announced Friday the cancellation of the 2020 Evergreen State Fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fair officials consulted with the Snohomish Health District and county leaders before making this decision, officials announced in a news release. This is the first time that the Fair has been canceled since WWII. The fair was also canceled for three years during the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-1920. The fair was scheduled from Aug. 27 to Sept. 7. “The 2020 Evergreen State Fair would have been the 112th Fair in our long and rich history," Evergreen State Fair Park Division Manager Jeremy Husby wrote. "Until very recently, we held out the hope that we could still produce the best possible Fair to educate and entertain our guests. Unfortunately, we had to make the very tough but necessary decision to cancel the Fair. The Fair should be a time for community celebration and sharing, not anxiety. Public health and safety have always been, and will always be, our top priority. In addition to our guests, we have a responsibility to provide a safe experience for our volunteers, sponsors, vendors, entertainers, employees, animals, and the entire community. We will not produce an event that doesn’t fully honor our stakeholders and guests."
- Snohomish Youth Council seeks teen response to COVID-19: Members of the City of Snohomish Youth Council have created a survey to gather data from their peers about their experiences during this crisis. The survey is for teenagers between the ages of 13-18. Find more information about the Snohomish Youth Council here.
- Food supply: Last week, the state distributed an estimated 1.4 million pounds of emergency food to serve 171,086 clients across the state. Food banks also received assistance from more than 600 Washington National Guardsmen who helped box more than 5.2 million pounds of food and assembled more than 230,000 meals. This week, WSDA participated in a corporate donor outreach to update philanthropic organizations that are considering contributions to the Washington Food Fund. WSDA estimated a $5.5 million weekly burn-rate for meeting statewide food bank demand. WSDA continues to adjust ordering schedules and seek new sources and supply channels to fill an $11 million gap expected in the first weeks of May.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
- Safe Harbor Free Clinic: safeharborfreeclinic.org
- Camano Animal Shelter Association: camanoanimalshelter.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
Connect with us
You can send news tips related to COVID-19 to newsroom@scnews.com
