Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The Stanwood Camano News will now publish local COVID-19 updates when applicable, not necessarily on a daily basis.
Friday, May 22
Island County
- NOTE: Island County case updates are delayed while staff conducts community testing.
- Countywide: 181 cases and 10 deaths as of May 20.
- Camano Island: 37 confirmed cases and no deaths as of May 20.
Snohomish County
- Countywide: 11 new cases since Thursday. 2,867 cases, 346 probable cases and 134 deaths. There are 37 people hospitalized and 2,477 have recovered.
- Stanwood: 0 new cases since Thursday. 97 cases, eight deaths and 78 have recovered.
Skagit County
- Countywide: 426 cases and 15 deaths as of May 21.
Washington state
- In all, 19,117 cases and 1,044 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. May 21.
New developments
EDITOR'S NOTE: The Stanwood Camano News will now publish local COVID-19 updates when applicable, not necessarily on a daily basis.
- Island County testing update: On May 12, Island County Public Health, WhidbeyHealth and a variety of other community partners opened COVID-19 testing to Island County residents throughout Camano Island and South, Central and North Whidbey Island. County health officials said the effort aimed to improve data around the number of Island County residents with active COVID-19 virus, focusing on individuals not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 at the time of testing. More than 2,500 individuals were tested during this initiative. As of Friday, all results received for tests taken May 12-18 have been negative, health officials said. "Please remember that gatherings remain prohibited over this upcoming holiday weekend," health officials said in a news release.
- Additional counties approved to move to phase two of Gov. Jay Inslee's Safe Start plan: Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman on Thursday approved the variance applications for Adams, Grays Harbor, Lewis, and Spokane counties to move into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan. A total of 14 counties have now been approved to move to Phase 2: Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Garfield, Grays Harbor, Lincoln, Lewis, Ferry, Pend Orielle, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Wahkiakum, and Whitman. Eleven counties are eligible to apply for a variance to move to Phase 2: Clallam, Clark, Cowlitz, Grant, Island, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pacific, San Juan, and Thurston. Kittitas County's application is on pause until Tuesday, May 26 due to an outbreak investigation.
- Unemployment fraud surges during pandemic: dramatic rise in the filing of fraudulent unemployment claims is hampering the state’s efforts to pay out benefits to an unprecedented number of Washingtonians during the COVID-19 pandemic. Suzi LeVine, commissioner of the state Employment Security Department (ESD), said at a Thursday virtual news conference that criminals are using stolen personal information to fraudulently apply for benefits. She said tens of thousands of individuals statewide have had fraudulent claims filed in their names, which translates to a loss of hundreds of millions of dollars. Read more here.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
- Safe Harbor Free Clinic: safeharborfreeclinic.org
- Camano Animal Shelter Association: camanoanimalshelter.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
Connect with us
You can send news tips related to COVID-19 to newsroom@scnews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.